SCDNR offering courtesy boat inspections during holiday weekend

For the July 4th holiday weekend, The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will be holding courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings across the state.
SCDNR officers will perform a quick, but thorough, inspection of your boat to make sure you have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration for your watercraft before you launch. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.
SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.
Date, location, time and county for the inspections are as follows:
- 7/4 Alex Harvin Landing - Lake Marion 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Clarendon
- 7/4 Lake Wateree State Park - Lake Wateree 12 to 2 p.m. Fairfield
- 7/4 Greenwood State Park - Lake Greenwood 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Greenwood
- 7/4 Lake Murray Dam – Lake Murray 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Lexington
- 7/4 South Cove Park - Lake Keowee 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oconee
- 7/4 Little Allison Creek Landing - Lake Wylie 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. York
- 7/5 Riverfork Forks Boat Ramp - Lake Hartwell 2 to 4 p.m. Anderson
- 7/5 Battery Creek Landing – Battery Creek 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Beaufort
- 7/5 Richardson’s Landing – Lake Moultrie 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Berkeley
- 7/5 Remley's Point Boat Landing - Wando River 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Charleston
- 7/5 Murrells Inlet Boat Landing 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Georgetown
- 7/5 Dorn Landing - Lake Thurmond 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. McCormick
To report boating violations, such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431.
Media Contact:
Regional Public Information Coordinator
Kaley Lawrimore at