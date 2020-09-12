SCDNR Archaeology Team awarded three emergency supplemental grants by Historic Preservation Fund

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Archaeology team was awarded three grants totaling $657,978 from the Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria Emergency Supplemental Historic Preservation Fund.
The grants were awarded to the SCDNR by the South Carolina Department of Archives and History (SCDAH) which manages the funds for the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service (NPS).
These emergency grants will support three SCDNR Archaeology projects on two SCDNR properties determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) that incurred damage during Hurricane Irma in September 2017.
The projects funded by these three grants include the Pockoy Island Shell Ring Complex Archaeological Project on Botany Bay Plantation Heritage Preserve in Charleston County ($250,000), the Gullah Geechee Fishing Village Project on the Yawkey Wildlife Center Heritage Preserve in Georgetown County ($207,978), and the Shoreline Survey Project on the Yawkey Wildlife Center Heritage Preserve in Georgetown County ($200,000).
For more information about the SCDNR Archaeology team, please visit heritagetrust.dnr.sc.gov.
Register for updates about these and other SCDNR Archaeology projects in the monthly SCDNR Archaeology newsletter.