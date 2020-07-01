SC Highway Patrol investigate deputy-involved collision, missing person

Just before 10 a.m. on July 1, a Charleston County deputy stopped on Interstate 526 westbound on the Don Holt Bridge to assist a tow truck driver and a disabled motorist.
A westbound vehicle struck the deputy’s marked patrol vehicle, which in turn struck other vehicles on scene. Both the deputy and the tow truck driver were outside of their vehicles when the collision occurred.
The deputy sustained serious injuries resulting from the collision; however, the tow truck driver was not located on scene. The USCG and local marine patrol resources conducted a waterway search of the area. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office helicopter also assisted with the effort. At this time, the tow truck driver is still unaccounted for. The deputy remains in treatment at a local hospital.
The collision is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
This information was provided by Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is made available.