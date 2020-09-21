Safe fun and fear planned for Boone Hall Fright Nights this fall

Boone Hall Fright Nights has the reputation as South Carolina’s largest multi-attraction haunted event. So event organizers faced the questions other large scale events have been facing as far as what can be done safely in this most unusual year for everybody.
Plans for this event begin each year in January with creating attraction themes and designs. Construction usually begins in May. When the pandemic hit, the future of Boone Hall Fright Nights for this season, like many other events, was uncertain. But Boone Hall made a commitment in early June to try to proceed with presenting the event this year. On site design and construction continued throughout the summer with a watchful eye on the pandemic knowing that the event may have to be canceled.
Fortunately, conditions for holding an event like this improved as the end of summer approached. The fact the event is held outdoors on over 20 acres is a big plus as well. Organizers worked with the SC Commerce Dept. to show how the event would be presented safely. Boone Hall’s optimistic leap of faith was affirmed when the plan was approved at the state level.
An extensive list of health and safety protocols that will be implemented to provide a safe environment can be viewed on the website at boonehallfrightnights.com. Of note is that the waiting lines to enter the attractions will be comprised of social distancing pods that will separate small groups who are experiencing Fright Nights together. All the actors will wear masks and shields. The event features over 150 actors and staff at times, who will observe a reasonable level of distance to keep everyone safe.
Okay, so how do you make masked actors scary?
According to event organizers, the Fright Nights team has worked hard to create additions to the three featured attractions that will deliver even more of “the unexpected” that has made this such a frightful fun experience. Event Director Ryan Neal gives a preview. “We don’t want to go into too many details and give away the scare tactics, but we have given a lot of our live actors some “special tools” to use and we are anxious to see how people react to those. These scare tools and tactics are also used at major theme parks and haunted attractions around the country.” Neal adds, “Combine these special scares with the amount of technology and special effects that are at an all time high for this event, and we believe this year is going to be pretty special.”
Boone Hall Director of Marketing Rick Benthall is a big fan of Neal’s plan. “Ryan and the team have left no stone unturned in putting together an event that overcomes the differences in how it will be presented. The creativity and innovation is impressive. That’s not marketing spin. It’s a fact.”
It is important to point out for health and safety, the number of tickets for each night will be limited. The event will not accommodate the large numbers that have traditionally attended previously. As a result, many nights will likely sell out. To guarantee an evening of safe fun and fear, buy tickets online at boonehallfrightnights.com
Event Details:
- Open 19 nights Sept. 26-Oct. 31 with three attractions.
- Maximum Security
- Tiny’s Toy Factory
- ScaryTales Haunted Hayride
- ScreamPass — $30 each — Includes one admission to each of the three attractions.
- VIP Faster To The Fear Pass — $50 each — Includes one admission to all three attractions utilizing special expedited access lines that reduce the wait time to enter each attraction.
- Individual attraction tickets sold on site subject to availability.
- As is normal, a variety of festival foods will be available for purchase from participating vendors including funnel cakes, hot dogs, hamburgers, chili fries, bratwurst, snow cones, kettle corn, tacos and more.
See more details and buy advance tickets online at boonehallfrightnights.com.