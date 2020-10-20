Ruke’s Fresh Produce: some of the freshest produce around

If you’ve driven Mathis Ferry Road, no doubt you’ve seen the legendary Ruke’s Fresh Produce stand. It has the reputation as being one of Mount Pleasant’s most popular fresh vegetable stands.
Ruke’s began in the back of an old pickup truck by his brother, Willie, “Ruke” in 1990. It has grown to what it is today and is located in the parking lot of Holy Trinity AME Church.
Behind the glass window is someone who you can barely see when you’re paying for your purchase is the owner Arthur Brown.
Arthur became the owner in 2011 when the founder, his brother Willie, “Ruke” passed away in 2011. Arthur recalled a trip to Columbia with Ruke who had been sick made him promise that he would continue to operate the stand when he passed away. Arthur promised his brother he would. “Ruke” died the next day.
Arthur left his trade as a welder fabricator at the port and retired from the Waterfront. He quit his part-time job with Field’s Funeral home to fulfill his promise to Ruke. Arthur has followed his brother’s business model of offering the best vegetable and fruits. He also values every customer and believes the customer is always right.
Arthur scours the area to follow through with his brother’s method of finding the best vegetables and fruit in the area. He buys from the smaller farmers who take pride in the growth process and produce the best vegetables and fruits in the area. His produce comes from Wadmalaw to McClellanville and Johnston to Mac Bee.
The next time you visit Ruke’s look for Arthur behind the window, thank him for his work and fulfilling his promise to “Ruke.” Then ask him about the little know history of Remley’s Point in the 50’s (formerly known as Scallionville), the beaches, White’s Paradise and seeing James Brown and Jerry Butler perform there when he was a little boy.
He'll tell you tales you would never imagine.