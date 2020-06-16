RiverDogs unveil Hall of Honor for local military appreciation

Empty bleachers filled Joe Riley Park last week as a first-of-a-kind ceremony proceeded. Only a select few congregated to ensure crowd control for prevention of COVID-19 exposure.
The Charleston RiverDogs have commenced a new tradition that will enshrine the legacies of select military personnel. Fittingly the week of the Army’s 245th birthday, the New York Yankees’ Class A affiliate unveiled a Hall of Honor as the newest addition of its military appreciation platform.
On June 8, RiverDogs staff in partnership with Boeing, honored the first inductees of the Hall of Honor that is viewable on the Minor League Baseball team’s website. The tribute was created to recognize some of the Lowcountry’s most outstanding military veterans. A week later, on what would have been the second Boeing Military Appreciation Night of 2020, the RiverDogs formally announced the inductions to the public.
The ball club originally planned to roll out the program live in person at its Boeing Military Appreciation Night on May 16, prior to the season’s delay due to the coronavirus. Until recently, when the RiverDogs decided to not postpone the event any further.
The first two inductees to be nominated for the honor were are household military names in the Charleston. The first being Mount Pleasant resident and Medal of Honor recipient Maj. Gen. James Livingston of the United States Marine Corps.
Livingston is locally and nationally revered for his 33-year active duty career, in which he earned a Medal of Honor for his valorous efforts displayed in Vietnam. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant and completed his career as Commander of the Marine Forces Reserves, where he later chaired the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.
Most recently, Livingston has played a key role in setting the stage for the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center, which is slated for Patriots Point on July 4, 2023. Initially brought on as a co-chair last August, he is now serving more behind the scenes as an adviser.
“I just feel extremely honored. I can’t convey it any other way,” Livingston said. “It’s a reflection of the community’s spirit and a reflection of their support of veterans. I appreciate the (RiverDogs) willing to identify veterans and acknowledge their service and sacrifice to the community and to the country.”
The second inductee was awarded posthumously to the veteran’s family, a wife and three sons who live on Johns Island. Senior chief petty officer Terrell Horne III of the United States Coast Guard, who was killed in the line of duty while intercepting smugglers.
Horne had 14 years of service in the Coast Guard and was second in command of the Marine Protector class cutter USCGC Halibut on the night he was killed in action, Dec. 2, 2012. Horne is credited with pushing the coxswain out of the path of danger at the cost of his own life.
In 2019, the Coast Guard commissioned a new Sentinel class cutter, a fast-response vessel for water emergencies and rescues. The patrol boat was named in Horne’s honor, the Coast Guard Cutter Terrell Horne.
Inductees will receive a commemorative framed red RiverDogs jersey, denoting military appreciation, that will live in perpetuity. Moving forward, the RiverDogs aim to induct four to six military members each year.
A community military committee chooses two inductees from a long list of nominees, including many who are nominated through the Hall of Honor’s public nomination link. All inductees will be recognized on the field on a Military Appreciation Night and will have their story told on the RiverDogs’ website.
“The sacrifices made, sacrifices being made by the men and women in our military should not be forgotten. The Hall of Honor intends to ensure that message remains true,” RiverDogs President Dave Echols said.
For now, the Hall of Honor is strictly virtual. The RiverDogs are working with the City of Charleston to secure a permanent location on site in the future.