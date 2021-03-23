Revised Highway 41 plan receives pushback from some affected neighborhoods

The plan to reduce congestion along Highway 41 is continuing as a hotly debated issue. A revised plan announced in early March received criticism from neighboring communities even though it alleviated concerns by Phillips Community members.
Last August, county planners presented two plans to the public: Alternative 1 and Alternative 7A. Alternative 1 widened Highway 41 to five lanes with two travel lanes in each direction and a center turn lane. Alternative 7A widened Highway 41 to three lanes with one travel lane in each direction and a center turn lane and widened Dunes West Boulevard to five lanes. Alternative 1 was chosen, but it received pushback from Phillips Community residents which led county planners to create the revised plan.
The revised $187 million plan would widen Highway 41 in the Phillips Community to three lanes, versus the previously proposed five-lane expansion, known as Alternative 1, that received criticism for its impact on the historic settlement community. The revised plan would also expand Dunes West Boulevard to four lanes and create a new connector road that would go through Laurel Hill County Park – a plan that bears similarities to Alternative 7A which was decided against last fall.
The revised plan costs $28 million more than the updated cost of Alternative 1.
Rhett Reidenbach, county consultant on the Highway 41 project, presented the revised plan to Charleston County Council on March 4 and the Mount Pleasant Town Council on March 9.
“It’s a bit of a compromise,” said Reidenbach during the presentation to Mount Pleasant Town Council.
He said the revised plan is requiring neither the Phillips Community nor Dunes West and Park West residents to bear the full impact of the road widening.
However, many residents from Dunes West and Park West, the neighborhoods most affected by Dunes West Boulevard widening, expressed concerns for safety, increased congestion and traffic noise.
“For me it’s the safety of the citizens, all the kids in these neighborhoods. That’s the whole thing with a planned community, so families can get out, ride their bikes, walk [and] stroll with their kids,” said Becki Bowman, a Park West resident.
Members of the Phillips Community expressed similar concerns when Alternative 1 was the proposed plan.
“I see our kids going across a major road because they have family on the other side of the road,” said Richard Habersham, president of the Phillips Community Association.
Habersham, a fourth-generation resident of the Phillips Community, said the revised concept is a “good plan.”
“We didn’t create this traffic,” Habersham said. “Dunes West and Park West, they have to share in some of this litigation.”
By widening Highway 41 in the Phillips Community to three lanes, Habersham said it will be safer for those turning in and out of the streets on Highway 41 because they have an opportunity to rest in the middle lane. Habersham still expects most traffic to continue going through Phillips Community since Highway 41 is a straight shot to Highway 17, however, he said congestion will be alleviated because Dunes West and Park West residents will use the bypass to get to their homes.
Reidenbach said the revised plan allows commuters to have the option to continue going straight on Highway 41 or take the bypass depending on traffic at the moment.
Mount Pleasant Town Council members were not on board with the plan. While many stated they want to minimize the impact on the Phillips Community, they have concerns with the revised plan including impact on the neighborhoods, cost and environmental concerns, specifically building a road through a Laurel Hill County Park at the location of Native American pottery relics.
Councilmember Kathy Landing, said she is the only councilmember who travels the affected roads daily and expected adjustments to Alternative 1 rather than a proposal of a completely new road.
Derek Miranda, the president of the Dunes West POA, declined to comment until he receives more information about the plan. He said the board recently met with county planners, but have not received enough data to fully understand the impact of the revised plan on Dunes West residents.
After the plan was announced on March 4, the Dunes West POA sent a letter to residents detailing concerns about the potential impacts of the new plan stating it would be “detrimental to Dunes West.”
“We did not anticipate that they’d announce a completely new, never-before-seen alternative or introduce significant changes to an alternative that had already been dismissed,” the letter stated.
The letter provided residents with action steps, including contact information for state and local officials and sample questions to ask during those conversations.
The Park West HOA board has not released a public statement. A letter was sent to residents that shared what the board has done so far including a meeting with state Sen. Larry Grooms and conversations with Highway 41 project planners. In addition, a survey is available for residents to express their concerns.
The decision to review the Highway 41 plan was prompted by a record of nearly 3,000 public comments after Alternative 1 was proposed. “It became a very passionate issue for a lot of folks,” said Reidenbach.
Over a dozen organizations are on record as supporting the Phillips Community, including the Coastal Conservation League, Historic Charleston Foundation, Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation and several others.
Jason Crowley, a senior program director with Coastal Conservation League, said the revised plan is a “huge improvement” compared to Alternative 1 when it comes to the overall impact on Phillips Community. “It’s definitely a step in the right direction,” he said.
“I think that there’s still a lot of questions to be answered – it was good to see that they’re taking an approach and that they’re listening to the public feedback and being sensitive to the culture and environmental resources in this area,” Crowley said.
Initially, the revised plan was set to go back to Charleston County Council on March 18 for discussion, only two weeks after the initial presentation. However, the timeline has been extended to allow for meetings and public comments. The finance committee is expected to hear recommendations at the April 22 meeting and a vote is tentatively set for the April 27 county council meeting.