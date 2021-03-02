Retired educator shares personal journey to the Lowcountry

“Maturity and motivation equals success,” a phrase Mark “Pathfinder” Epstein came up with as a teacher in the Charleston County School District to encourage his struggling students, yet he would have benefitted from his own advice when he was younger. Growing up in Worcester, Massachusetts, Epstein said he was always one of the weakest students in the class. Since elementary school, he had his eyes set on playing in the NBA and all else faded into the background. “I just didn’t have the motivation to succeed,” he said. “I still regret my lack of direction.” Now, the Mount Pleasant resident is a first-time author of his memoir “They Call Me Pathfinder” that details his personal story of leaving his family behind in Worcester and traveling to Charleston without a plan. At the time, he was not planning to stay in South Carolina more than a few months, but 32 years later, he had a long career in various Charleston County Schools as an educator, school counselor, basketball coach and advocate for equality. “If a teacher never had to teach students who are homeless, hungry, cold, dirty or dealing with other challenging socioeconomic situations, then they are working in a perfect world. I know the America I’m living in today is far from a perfect world,” he wrote in his book. His first teaching job was at Berry Elementary School in North Charleston, which is no longer open. Throughout his career, he worked at North Charleston High School, James Island High School, St. John’s High School and West Ashley High School, where he spent the longest time. “Once I got to know the Lowcountry a little bit, I had to pay attention; I had to ask a lot of questions, I couldn’t afford to screw up. It’s extremely different: social life, education, the neighborhoods. But the kids that are struggling, they’re afraid like I was. I understood that. They’re scared of what their future is,” Epstein said.
Epstein’s trademark phrase, “maturity and motivation equals success,” was meant to not only encourage students, but to give parents peace of mind about their child’s future. “Once he finds it within himself and he’s tired and wants to really change, he will mature and become self-motivated and explode in front of your eyes,” he said. One student that Epstein built a lifelong friendship with is Chuckie Robinson from James Island High School. “He’s like a son to me, I’m like a dad figure to him. We’re inseparable. We fought, he was fighting me all the way until we started hanging out together, playing one-on-one in parks on weekends. And our friendship just exploded,” Epstein said. Robinson went to junior college in Texas to play basketball before earning his high school diploma. Later, he attended East Carolina University and spent 17 years playing basketball in Argentina. Epstein said the two remain close; they call each other on Father’s Day and attend family celebrations. One of Epstein’s greatest accomplishments was graduating from college at Worcester State University; he even got to play basketball at the collegiate level. After spending a few years teaching in the Lowcountry, he received his master’s degree from the Citadel. Epstein said everyone has a story worth sharing; he always knew his story was unique, yet hesitated to put words on paper because he was concerned that recalling his past could lead him to depression. He said it had to be done at the right time and the pandemic allowed Epstein to devote uninterrupted time to writing the book. However, actually publishing the book wasn’t his original plan; he planned to print a few copies and give them to close family and friends. His core group of supporters, including his wife, Barbara, encouraged him to write the book. His longtime teaching friend, Carol Peecksen, edited the book and Jenny Chandler, a Mount Pleasant resident from Elite Authors Publishing, published the book. “For three months, seven days a week, eight to 12 hours a day, I got up in the morning and I wouldn’t leave the dining room table until I was finished for that day and I loved it,” he said. After each writing day, he went on a four-mile walk to clear his mind. During those walks, he realized he was meant to write the book, as he never had writer’s remorse. “The more I walked, the more confident I was getting that I was doing the right thing,” he said. His dad gave him the nickname Pathfinder when he was younger because of Pathfinder sleeping bags that were sold at his dad’s store, Charlie’s Surplus. The nickname stuck and many close friends refer to him as Pathfinder instead of Mark. He considers the nickname a good description of his journey to where he is today. Epstein retired from teaching in 2015 due to health concerns, but that did not end his fight for education equality across the state. One aspect he became passionate about while working in the school system was raising the dropout age from 17 to 18. “I advocated for it for 27 years and when I retired I still went to the Statehouse 15 or 20 times testifying for bills that I knew were needed,” Epstein said. He collaborated with S.C. Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston, to gain support across the state. Epstein said the effort was like a full-time job for him due to meetings with the governor, business executives, school superintendents, mayors, state representatives and lobbyists. “I did not leave one single stone unturned,” he said. Epstein testified two times before the state education subcommittee. During the second vote, the members voted unanimously in favor of raising the age to 18. The next step was a vote from the full committee; however, the bill hearing was delayed. Then, the pandemic happened and the hearing was tabled again. Epstein said the effort is back to square one, but he’s confident it will pass one day. “I want to impact more than just the Charleston County School District. My students were my life for 27 years and I’m going to fix the system for them,” he said.
