Residents protest gas station development on Old Course Lane

Stopping the pump was the goal on Saturday of a dozen or so Charleston National residents, who protested a proposed gas station at U.S. Highway 17 and Old Course Lane.
The Board of Zoning Appeals is expected to vote on a special exemption that addresses how far from the road the gas station will be. The standard rule is that developments have to include a 100-foot landscape buffer from the highway, but the developers are asking for a 50-foot reduction.
The plans include a 95-foot landscape buffer along the back of the convenience store, more than the required 25-foot landscape buffer, and an 8-foot masonry wall that meets requirements. The east and west buffers also meet requirements. The only request is to reduce the amount of landscape from U.S. 17.
Some residents who attended the protest hope if the exemption is denied, the gas station developers will choose a different location since there won’t be as much space. Andrew Burt, a resident for six months of Charleston National, an upscale development in Mount Pleasant, said the group opposing the gas station will not know the next steps until after a decision is made on the special exemption.
Steven Stack, a Charleston National resident, said there is “no discernible benefit” to build a gas station at the location. His main argument is that overdevelopment in Mount Pleasant is getting out of control, noting that the location of the gas station would not be ideal. The gas station would be at the entrance of Charleston National, near other subdivisions, across from Roper St. Francis hospital and down the street from Wando High School.
“I’m not an activist by trait, but it’s an exception for this proposal,” Stack said.
Stack organized an online petition that received 466 signatures by the time he submitted it to the board on Dec 1. The petition grew to over 500 signatures throughout the week. He said the purpose of the petition and protest is to make sure the community is aware.
Mike and Ginny Schwartz have been residents of Charleston National for 20 years. Mike Schwartz’s main concern is the increased traffic that the gas station will cause. He said residents already have to make a left turn across a six-lane highway and the gas station will cause more congestion in the area.
A traffic impact analysis was conducted to address current traffic in the area and the potential impact of the gas station. The plan is to widen U.S. 17 to create a right-turn lane into the gas station and to build a left-turn lane on Old Course Lane at the other side of the gas station.
Ginny Schwartz said she thinks the gas station is a done deal, but hopes the Board of Zoning Appeals listens to the residents’ opinions. She said Charleston National residents were not contacted about the gas station and only found out about it when signs were posted outside of the neighborhood announcing the meeting details.
“We never hear about these things until we see the yellow signs,” Ginny Schwartz said.
From talking with neighbors and other residents in the area, Stack said he has not heard anyone say they are in favor of the gas station. He does not think the same opposition would occur if the lot was used for retail or dining.
“Last thing people need is a gas station with 24 pumps going on around the clock,” Stack said.
Burt said he wants “something decent” to be built on the lot, noting that another gas station is unnecessary. The gas stations on U.S. 17 across a 2½-mile stretch near Charleston National include Costco, Exxon, Shell, Sunoco and BP.
Burt said he thinks Charleston National is being taken advantage of because of its location off U.S. 17, noting that Charleston National would be the only affluent neighborhood in the area with two gas stations.