Repeat offender sentenced to a decade in federal prison for possessing child pornography

A Mount Pleasant man was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.
Zachary Scott Fasola, 33, was sentenced by Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart on July 13. This is Fasola’s second federal conviction and sentence for possession of child pornography, with his first in 2016, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's office.
United States District Judge Richard M. Gergel of Charleston sentenced Fasola to 121 months in prison and lifetime supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. Judge Gergel also ordered Fasola to pay special assessments of $100 and $5,000.
In May 2018, the South Carolina Attorney General's Office Internet Crimes Against Children section received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which had been notified by Facebook of alleged criminal activity on their servers related to a particular email address, according to the press release.
On January 24, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence associated with the email address, which was Fasola’s residence. At the residence, Fasola admitted to downloading child pornography from the internet. Law enforcement seized multiple electronic devices with 24 videos and 140 images of child pornography, including depictions of prepubescent children engaged in sexual activity with adults.
Fasola was charged with 21 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in January 2019, according to a press release from the office of Alan Wilson, the South Carolina Attorney General.
Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Dean H. Secor prosecuted the case.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims.