Removing the veil of secrecy from sexual crimes against children

Secrecy is the enemy when it comes to sex crimes against children. That is the consensus among those who work to protect children from sexual predators.
“Anywhere a child is, there’s a predator. If there’s a child (internet) platform where children are known to be, then you can bet someone is hunting them,” said Detective Kenny Clark of the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
“None of us want to think our neighbor would do anything to harm our kids or anything like that, but in all actuality it happens,” Clark said. “If we put something in the media, of an arrest this week, next week nobody’s thinking about it until the next one.”
Clark became a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force out of the state Attorney General’s Office in 2014. He began his career in the Saluda County Sherriff’s Office in 1997. He said that in 2006 “we (Saluda) had the highest child sex assaults per capita in the state. So I began working child sexual and physical assault cases … and from 2006 up, that was the main focus of my career.”
“All of our cybercrime tips come from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” Clark said, explaining the center receives information from Internet providers and services such as Google and Yahoo. Their systems flag potential abuse and send it to the center, which then sends the information to the appropriate agency. “From our state it goes to the AG’s office and they farm them out to whatever jurisdiction it’s in,” Clark said. “I get weekly updates from NCMEC as to how many cases per year since they’ve been doing it. It’s a fairly large number.”
According to center for missing and exploited children, nearly all child victims of internet sex crimes report not knowing the “extorter” (the person trying to meet them) other than from their online communication. Some 82 percent of those enticing children online are identified as male, 9 percent as female and in 9 percent of the cases the gender could not be determined.
Once police or other authorities become aware of a potential crime, a legal process begins, first with the online platform, such as Google, to obtain information. “Ultimately through the legal process we narrow it down to a house, a person, or someone within the household and we have to go and knock on the door and talk,” Clark said.
Once a case has been made, there is another, less well-known aspect of investigating these types of crimes: the strategic polygraph.
Lt. David Willoughby, Lt. Michael Conkey and Lt. Robert Rebeck of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are among a fairly small number of polygraph examiners who conduct strategic polygraphs to discover if there are more victims of sex crimes by the same suspect.
“We usually marry up with ICAC,” Willoughby said. Once a suspect reaches the sheriff's office a case has already been made. “So, what we do is start looking for other victims. The goal of the polygraph is to find those other victims."
“Let’s equate this with a pre-employment polygraph. … It works basically the same way. You have something called a sex offender survey that has a myriad of different questions and you’re asking these people you are polygraphing these questions,” said Willoughby. And, surprisingly, he said, “These guys … these people they really tend to want to talk to you.”
He couldn't explain why anyone would talk about their sex offenses. “If I knew that, I’d probably be making more money.”
Conkey said the questions “start out very innocuous, but open a door and then we go further in.”
Clark had similar experiences. He said the suspect in this type of crime “is unlike others."
"We can’t come in to an interview with a person that we see as a predator and talk to them like someone who has burglarized a house," he said. "The majority of people who have this problem (pedophilia) actually want to tell you about it.”
Clark had a theory as to why a child predator might be willing to talk. “In my personal experience talking to these people they know it’s wrong but there is also something in them that makes them want to think it’s right. So the only way to really rationalize it is to talk about it.”
“Some want to talk,” Rebeck said. “Michael (Conkey) and I had a career criminal and he wanted more time, he knew he was going to jail. He got pizza, because we treat them with kid gloves. Got cigarettes. You get more with candy than you would beating them with a stick. He said they ended up finding out he had been married four times, and been molesting children along the way. “We got three new victims out of that from three different states.”
Willoughby emphasized that whenever giving a polygraph, it is important to remain dispassionate and calm. “Some of the questions you ask are not only hard questions for them to answer but some are just hard questions to ask.” He said an examiner always has to be prepared for when someone answers one of those questions with a “yeah.”
Willoughby said one of the ways they know when someone is lying about their behavior is “to get that person to play back that memory in their head – that’s all you need to do. And to tell a lie you have to remember the truth. … If they are lying to you they still have to remember the truth to be able to lie.
Both the polygraph examiners and the investigator said their professional experience has convinced them that most who are convicted of online child sexual material crimes, such as sharing pornography involving children, have also been hands-on with a victim.
“So that’s our ultimate goal," Clark said. "Obviously we don’t want people looking at child sexual material, what used to be called child pornography, but we also want to go after the people who are actively trying to victimize children.”
A study in 2015 published by the American Psychological Association on the use of tactical polygraphs with sex offenders examined 127 cases from federal agencies in which the suspect was under investigation for possession, receipt or distribution of child pornography. They identified 73 offenders “who had no known history of hands-on offenses” and every one of them revealed sexual abuse of at least one minor during the tactical polygraph.
Clark said the conviction rate gives him some hope. “I can’t tell you about a case anywhere recently that has not been a conviction. … Now I’m not saying that everybody gets 30 years like we want, but the biggest goal is to have them registered as sex offenders. There is more tracking available at that point of it, and sadly, as the operation (recent sting operation and arrests in Mount Pleasant) showed we arrested one that was a registered sex offender. The main goal is to get them on the registry and try to monitor them. “
“The hardest part is knowing you can’t stop it all,” Clark said. “You take it home. You try not to but there is some stuff that we see and do that normal people would never see, nor want to do. But again, that just goes back to a support system and faith.”
Clark said when he started working with child sex assaults the most vulnerable children were those who didn’t have a good home environment. But that has changed. “With internet crimes there really is nobody less vulnerable than anybody else.” He said in a hands-on crime there is usually a long “grooming process” but the internet has altered that scenario. Clark said, “With internet crimes you could have a grooming process that lasts 15 minutes. One of our shortest arrests is four hours. He got in our system and we got him and within four hours we were putting someone in handcuffs.”
So what is grooming? Clark described it as “building a quick relationship.” He said a predator will try to find common ground with the child and try to get the child “on their side.” They build a relationship to create trust between them. “Once that’s established then it’s basically off to the races,” Clark said.
Most law enforcement agencies offer the same tips to keep your children safe: communicate with your children and monitor their online activity. Silence is not golden when it comes to child safety.
“Monitor your children and their internet activity,” Clark advised. “I’ve got two kids, and my kids would tell you right now, especially my daughter (who is now 18), she would tell you she had a ‘hard’ life.” He expected to have complete access to their phones and devices because “if I child is hiding something on his or her phone there is something on there that shouldn’t be.”
“I mean if you can’t go on your child’s phone at any certain time something’s wrong. Something is being hidden. I’m not saying it’s something like this, but there’s something on there.” He said the only way to stop child sex abuse is for parents to be involved, talk with their children and become familiar with resources that are available.
“We can do all we can here, but it starts with the parents,” Clark said.