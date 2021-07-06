Red Cross urges people to prepare now for Elsa

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to strengthen in the hours and days ahead, and the Red Cross of South Carolina is ready to respond should the storm impact the region.
A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for our coastal counties with potential threats, including heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, tornadoes, and possible flash flooding.
"Tropical storm Elsa represents an exceptionally early start to this year's hurricane season," said Rod Tolbert, Regional Executive for the American Red Cross of South Carolina. "The best thing you can do for your family is to prepare now and know that the Red Cross and our dedicated volunteers are standing by to support our communities in times of disaster."
With hurricane season off to a highly active and early start, the Red Cross is prepared to ensure help is available to anyone who needs it after a disaster. These efforts include coordination with local and state partners, staging relief supplies, including cots, blankets, and cleaning supplies, and maintaining volunteer readiness.
The priority of the Red Cross remains to open safe evacuation shelters for people facing emergencies. Appropriate precautions will remain in place to help reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19, including health screenings, enhanced cleaning procedures, and encouraging social distancing. In alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shelter guidance and to ensure the safety of our workforce and those we serve, masks will be required in shelters for both shelter staff and residents, regardless of vaccination status.
There are simple steps you can take to be prepared:
- Create an evacuation plan. Plan what to do if you are separated from your family during an emergency and if you have to evacuate. Coordinate your plan with your child's school, your work, and your community's emergency plans. Plan multiple routes to local shelters and make plans for pets. If you already have an emergency plan, update it and review with family members so everyone knows what to do if an emergency occurs.
- Build an emergency kit with a gallon of water per person, per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, first aid kit, medications, supplies for an infant and pets if applicable, a multi-purpose tool, personal hygiene items, copies of important papers, cell phone chargers, extra cash, blankets, maps of the area, and emergency contact information. Because of the pandemic, also include a mask for everyone in your household.
- Be informed. Find out how local officials will contact you during a disaster and how you will get important information, such as evacuation orders.
- Download the free Red Cross Emergency app to help keep you and your loved ones safe with real-time alerts, open Red Cross shelter locations, and safety advice for hurricanes and other emergencies.