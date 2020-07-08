Recreation supervisor retires after fruitful career

Stacey Harrington has had a burning passion for recreation ever since she was 15 years old. Now she's newly retired after having dedicated more than half of her life to the field.
A native to Mount Pleasant, Harrington spent her youth lifeguarding, teaching swim lessons and working day camps. Naturally, she was preparing herself for a lifelong career in recreation.
After attending college at Clemson University, she originally thought about becoming a teacher but her friends persuaded her otherwise and she chose to stay on course. Harrington received a bachelor's in recreation and park administration and quickly began her career upon graduating.
In 1984, she was hired by the city of Charleston where she would spend her first five years in the professional workforce. There, she was a special events coordinator and helped orchestrate activities such as Easter egg hunts in Hampton Park.
Harrington was offered the director position with the Isle of Palms Recreation Department several years later. It was the summer of 1989 and Harrington was just settling into her new role. Everything was running smoothly for the first three months until Hurricane Hugo struck that September.
The infamous Category 4 hurricane lashed the Lowcountry and devastatingly inundated several cities and towns for weeks, some places months. Harrington spent much of her first year cleaning up the wreckage before getting back on track with programming and administration initiatives.
This eye-opening experience with Hugo would serve her well later on in her career. Harrington would be tasked with going into schools during hurricanes and setting up lodging for first responders seeking refuge from being out in the field.
Five years later, in 1994, Harrington took a job at her final destination as the town of Mount Pleasant's Recreation Department Program Division Chief. That's where she would be for the next 26 years until she retired last month.
During her first year, although she already had 10 years of experience, Harrington only had two or three full-time employees in the department. Now, there's 20 full-time and more than 100 part-time instructors under her leadership.
One of the very first programs she helped introduce were Sock Hops for fourth and fifth graders. It originated in the G.M. Darby Building around 1995 with about 50 children. The kids would take off their shoes and dance in their socks on the old wood floors upstairs. Now the event is held on the gym floors and approximately 300-350 children attend each dance.
Harrington helped spearhead a long list of new activities at the town. Such as the Mount Pleasant Christmas Parade's transition from a daytime event to a nighttime celebration.
The parade was special to her because she was in the parade as a child. This year will mark the 25th anniversary of the parade's evening version.
Harrington also played a hand in helping the town secure its second swimming pool in 2005. At the time the R.L. Jones Center was the only town facility that had a pool, the addition advanced the town's aquatics program.
This surge in swimming brought the WATER program, which offered swim lessons and water safety for area kindergarten and first graders. A program that strengthened the relationship between the department and area schools.
In 2008, Harrington helped land a grant from the Lieutenant Governor's Office to construct the Mount Pleasant Senior Center. In 2013, the Recreation Department received a similar grant to build the second phase.
In addition, the Park West Recreation Center came to life underneath Harrington's tenure. Along with smaller-scale projects like the Mount Pleasant Skatepark, in which a grant was obtained by council with efforts led by Mount Pleasant Town Councilmember Gary Santos.
Harrington and her department tried to create a triathlon in the past. Although this plan has not come to fruition yet, the Old Village 5K was born under her supervision and will celebrate its 21st year this November.
Harrington feels honored when she sees a program that she helped build from the ground up not only surviving but thriving. Some of recreation activities that she's responsible for creating have been in existence for more than two decades.
But what she is most proud of and going to miss the most during retirement is her staff. To her, they were more like close relatives than coworkers.
"I'm really going to miss it because recreation has been my life," she said. "I'm truly going to miss everybody. We have a good little family there."
Harrington said the most challenging part during her quarter-century working for the town was expanding the staff to meet Mount Pleasant's rapid population growth. In 1995, the town had approximately 40,000 residents. Today's numbers indicate a populace of approximately 90,000.
What made this transition feasible was the interconnectedness of the recreation departments across the Lowcountry. The relationships built over time is what Harrington will miss the most. Even during the most chaotic of times during COVID-19, communicating with co-workers from home and adjusting to the daily closures and reopenings of town facilities.
Harrington announced the news of her retirement via email to her department due to the remote working conditions during the COVID-19 health pandemic. Although, truthfully, she made her mind up last year so she could give the department plenty of notice.
"I've thoroughly enjoyed working for the town and in recreation and meeting all of the people. It's pretty sad saying goodbye," she said.
Harrington's reasoning for departure from the department was so she could spend more time with her family and helping run their family business.
She and her husband own a plumbing business called Harrington Plumbing, which they started in 2003 a year after getting married. She can now work form home and enjoy her two children, a son and a daughter both adopted from Russia. This fall one is attending Lucy Beckham High School and the other will be at Wando.
Harrington will be succeeded by the town's Tennis Coordinator Shelli Davis. Harrington's farewell party has been rescheduled and will be announced at a later date.
“Stacey’s fingerprint can be found on high quality MPRD programs offered for Mount Pleasant residents," said Steve Gergick, Mount Pleasant Recreation Department Director.