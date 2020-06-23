Recreation departments encourage getting outdoors, adhering to CDC guidelines

Lowcountry residents can escape to local parks and trails to stay active throughout the summer. The Town of Mount Pleasant Recreation Department and Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) have reopened facilities and parks that were previously closed this spring due to the coronavirus with new precautionary measures.
“It’s very important to get out and exercise and to be outside and get fresh air. The COVID-19 virus didn’t change the need for that. It’s always been important,” said the Town of Mount Pleasant’s Recreation Director, Steve Gergick.
Gergick explained there are many opportunities for people to get out and exercise, socialize and do so responsibly. The town has reopened all parks and facilities that were previously closed. The Mount Pleasant Senior Center was the final town facility to open on June 22.
Gergick explained a lot of safety precautions have been put into place, but primarily the responsibility falls on users of the facilities. He shared that recreation department staff are required to wear masks when they are in public areas. Due to the nature of certain sports and programs, some recreation staff has been permitted not to wear a mask during activities. Currently the town is offering masks for anyone that would like to wear one.
Gergick said the town has been able to continue with an overwhelming number of summer camps offered at the town. He said only a few have been canceled in spite of coronavirus cases on the climb and most of those have been due to instructors canceling for personal reasons or concerns. Gergick said in reality, due to the nature of the camps, there is not much social distancing that goes on within a camp.
In addition to routinely sanitizing equipment and wiping down high-touch surfaces, the Recreation Department staff is also providing hand sanitizer locations at facilities and summer camp sign-in tables. They are not checking temperatures at camps or to enter facilities. Instead, they are asking anyone who feels sick to stay home and for everyone to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The Recreation Department has also posted signage encouraging social distancing at parks and facilities. Water fountains at all town facilities and parks have been secured to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Gergick said they encourage everyone to bring their own water bottles to stay hydrated.
Parents are encouraged to sanitize their hands prior to signing their children in at camps and programs. Also, parents are not allowed to come into a facility beyond the sign-in area to help limit the number of people inside town facilities.
The town’s summer camps began on June 8 and will run through Aug. 7. This week the Recreation Department is offering a wide array of camps including soccer, skateboarding, zip lining, Sweetgrass basket making, medieval story tales, cheerleading and more. There are still vacancies for many of their summer camps. Parents can view a full list of camps and sign their children up online at tompsc.com/203/Recreation. Parents can email questions to recfrontdesk@tompsc.com.
The town closed the Whipple Tennis Center on June 10 after an individual attending camp tested positive for COVID-19. Gergick explained that everyone exposed were unable to return to camp and the facility closed for thorough cleaning and sanitizing.
The town has also resumed other recreation programs such as track and field, tee ball and coaches pitch. Registration for fall sports will be open July 5-20. The town has been able to resume the Farmers Market at the Farmers Market Pavilion on Coleman Boulevard each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All town pools are open for swimming, water aerobics and group exercise classes.
Gergick said as of now, the Recreation Department has changed or canceled any programs scheduled for the fall. He did reflect that in March he did not anticipate many of the restrictions they are implementing for their summer programs, so they will continue to monitor and make decisions based on what is best for the public.
Gergick explained that the town had built in re-opening phases for their parks and facilities, but they ended up opening them based on guidance from Gov. Henry McMaster and reopened everything in May.
Now, the public is welcome at all of the town’s outdoor facilities to walk trails, exercise at parks or on fields, play on playgrounds and enjoy fresh air. There are also open gym hours for people to play basketball and exercise. The schedule for open gym hours changes weekly, depending on which activities are planned at each facility and can be found on the recreation department’s website.
Signage at town facilities encourages safe social distancing and reminds people not to gather in large groups. Benches are open to the public at town parks and facilities. Signage limiting group sizes and mandating walking patterns have been removed, according to Gergick. As the responsibility to reduce the spread of COVID-19 falls on the public, Gergick encourages people to get outside and enjoy their facilities while adhering to CDC guidelines.
“People just need to be responsible and practice social distancing. They’re open parks available to the public to go out and use as they always have,” Gergick said. “We are not hosting any large events. We had to cancel the Blessing of the Fleet scheduled for June 28. That was a real disappointment because that’s a real favorite here and we really wanted to do it.”
The event was originally scheduled in April, and then postponed to June, before the town canceled the event which normally brings hundreds of people to Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park for a blessing of the shrimp fleet and celebration with vendors, food and music.
He explained that the Party in the Park that normally took place each Tuesday evening of June has been postponed to September. Gergick said it will be the same setting, with a possibility of even better weather at the Waterfront Park in the fall. The Recreation Department is also holding individual lessons for piano, guitar, voice, violin and more through its Program Division.
One of the main programs the department recently decided to cancel was the summer basketball league. Gergick estimated several hundred kids were signed up for the program prior to the cancellation. He said the decision was based on the nature of the indoor sport and activities they typically did during the camp.
“If you’re not in a program or activity, that doesn’t mean you can’t get out and take advantage of the field and get out and use the outdoor areas and ride a bike and do all the things that we’ve done for years to stay healthy to be active,” Gergick said.
County parks
In addition to the Town of Mount Pleasant’s facilities and parks, CCPRC has reopened their facilities and parks in the East Cooper area.
Laurel Hill County Park in Mount Pleasant offers a parking area and trails for people to explore and exercise. Justin Leyh, Assistant Park Manager for Laurel Hill County Park explained since there are no restrooms, water fountains or playgrounds; the park makes for an easy place to socially distance.
“There is plenty of space, plenty of trails, lots of room for people to get out and enjoy the outdoors, but do so in a safe manner,” Leyh said.
He shared they are also asking visitors to abide by CDC guidelines for social distancing and has observed most people have been making a conscious effort to give one another space when passing by one another on the trails at Laurel Hill.
“Use the distance that you have out there to your advantage and keep your space,” Leyh said.
CCPRC reopened parks beginning on May 8 after closing in March and placed signage with guidelines throughout its parks.
“We’ve been seeing a really good response from the public. People are really taking the warning seriously. They’re abiding by the social distancing rules,” Leyh said.
With COVID-19 rises on the rise in the area, Leyh said they are asking people to be responsible and to practice social distancing when they are at the park. He said if they can’t practice social distancing, a mask is always a good idea, but they are not required at Laurel Hill
Kevin Gillum, Park Manager at Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant has worked for CCPRC for 21 years. He also has complimented the park visitors that have returned since they reopened on May 8.
“Everyone’s been doing a great job of just being mindful of one another, following those guidelines. It’s been a wonderful experience having the customers come back out, enjoy the park and seeing everyone get along the way they have,” Gillum said.
He also said it has been a refreshing time for the park’s staff members as they were able to paint, prune and clean the park up while it was closed this spring. He said he’s been pleased to hear compliments from regulars to the park that noticed the updates as they have returned to Palmetto Islands.
When Palmetto Islands reopened they put signs up throughout the park to encourage social distancing and only reopened their trail system to the public at first. The dog park, playground, observation tower, water access for kayaks, bike rentals, shelter rentals, tents and water park remained closed to help reduce large gatherings. Now, they have re-opened in a phase approach with new sanitization measures.
“People are coming out actually in really good numbers year over year. People are coming out and respecting one another, getting out on the trails and walking. We couldn’t be happier with the customer’s response to reopening and coming back out to the park and practicing social distancing and respecting one another,” Gillum added.
As the park has resumed normal operations, Gillum said they have posted signage with CDC guidelines pertaining to COVID-19, including signs in the bathrooms reminding people to wash their hands thoroughly for 20 seconds.
Gillum confirmed they have not reopened their pedal boat rentals to avoid close contact assisting park guests in and out of boats. Also, the water fountains in the park have yet to be turned back on. Gillum encourages people to bring their own water to the park, especially during hot summer months to avoid dehydration when exercising at the park.
CCPRC reopened Splash Island Waterpark at Palmetto Islands on Monday, June 15 for the first time since Labor Day with a capacity of 250 guests at a time. Gillum said they will continue to evaluate this as time goes on and see if they can accommodate more people at the water park safely. He said it was cold during the first week of reopening, but they anticipate more families and children will come out in the weeks ahead.
CCPRC has also resumed its Explorer Camp at Palmetto Islands through Aug. 7, with a limited number of campers per week.
Following time at home this spring, Gillium encourages people to visit Palmetto Islands as they get outside for exercise.
“It’s just a great way out here to reconnect with nature. We have several miles of trails that are undeveloped and it’s a great park as far as to get out and see wildlife. Lots of great birds. Lots of great vistas of the marsh in an inhibited way,” Gillum said.
He also said the fishing at Palmetto Islands has been fantastic recently and they have plenty of dock space for people to spread out while fishing.
Gillum said they are encouraging guests to be mindful of other visitors at the park and complimented the parents who have been making sure their children are staying nearby. He encourages families to bring scooters and bikes to ride at the park or make a visit to play on the playground.
For more information about county parks and facilities, call 843-795-4386 or visit ccprc.com.