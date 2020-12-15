Predators and victims: Who they are

Most of what we have known about sex offenders for many years was based on the reports from offenders themselves, research has revealed. But self-reporting rarely discloses the full extent of an offender’s true sexual history. Polygraph testing began as a way to validate these self-reports and to ensure an offender was following treatment, if that had been mandated.
A federal probation report called “Polygraph Testing Leads to Better Understanding of Adult and Juvenile Sex Offenders” offers a retrospective of the problem and the results of several studies. It explains that there was a major shift in how child molestation was viewed by society. Before the 1970s the sexual exploitation of children was rarely a subject that received any attention. There was almost no professional literature on the subject and frequently laws that were in place were not enforced.
However, “the rise of women’s rights and the children’s protection movements” started to have an effect, according to the report. “Both law enforcement and the media uncovered well-publicized cases of child pornography and sexual exploitation rings that brought those issues onto the public’s radar screen.”
New laws were enacted such as the Protection of Children from Sexual Predators Act, the PROTECT Our Children Act, and the Effective Child Pornography Prosecution Act. Additionally, in 1998, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was launched.
MUSC Assistant Professor Emily Gottfried, director of the Sexual Behaviors Clinic and Lab, said it is important to remember that “the actual number of people who are arrested for child pornography and committed a hands-on offense is unknown. Sexual offenses are the least likely type of crime to be reported to authorities.”
She said those who had contact offenses “were shown to have greater access to children, higher rates of prior violent offending, greater levels of unemployment, and higher scores on measures assessing sexual interest in children, substance use problems, number of previous sex partners, and problems with sexual regulation.”
The federal probation report notes there is a substantial difference between victims identified through an offender's “self-reporting” versus those validated by “polygraph with immunity.”
The report provides this example:
When 76 offenders self-reported their crimes, the average number of victims was 2.5. Victims were reported to be 83 percent female and 17 percent male. While 22 percent of the offenders reported they had sexually abused others as a child.
However, when 152 offenders were polygraphed and offered immunity the data was significantly different. The average number of victims was 13.6. The offenders reported that 53 percent were female and 47 percent male. Additionally, 68 percent reported they had sexually abused others as a child.
Lt. Michael Conkey, a strategic polygraph examiner for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, said, “Federal agencies are big on proffers (offering evidence). They will offer immunity if you ‘give everything,’ but what they don’t tell you in that proffer is that you will be polygraphed at the end of it and if you fail then everything you’ve admitted to is now admissible against you. If someone tells you 99 percent of the truth and they lie about one thing — all that truth that you thought you were immune from, you’re no longer immune from it. It can come back at you.”
Lt. David Willoughby, a fellow examiner, said the department doesn’t make those kinds of deals. “Our job is to find out the facts. What that person believes.”
“There is a difference between interviewing someone and interrogating someone,” Willoughby said. “Interviewing is when you ask open-ended questions that aren’t accusatory. Interrogation is, ‘You killed that girl,’ while interviewing asks ‘Did you kill that girl?” The interview method is considered more effective. “The only thing the polygraph is going to tell you is if they believe what they are telling you.”
So who are the victims of internet predators?
Gottfried cited a study from her paper “Child Pornography and Online Sexual Solicitation,” which found “being female, older age, ‘sexting,’ being the victim of cyberbullying and depression were all associated with sexual solicitation. Among children who were likely to have experienced online sexual solicitation victimization, other associated variables included computer instant messaging, video messaging, engaging in online chats and having strangers as friends on social media.”
The sheer numbers of child sexual materials online as images and videos seen by the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children versus the actual number of identified children from that material is both staggering and horrifying. In August 2018, NCMEC identified 251 million images and videos but only found 15,100 child victims. In August 2019, they identified nearly 294 million known images and videos, with 17,649 child victims found.
NCMEC cites specific online behaviors that can increase the risk for “online enticement and becoming a victim of sextortion.”
They are:
- Lying about being older in order to access certain platforms which would allow communication with older individuals.
- Initiating online communication and/or offering an exchange with offenders, such as requesting financial compensation, alcohol/drugs, gifts, etc. for sexually explicit content of oneself.
- Sending explicit photos or videos (known as “sexts”) of oneself to another user.
It offers this list of “red flags” of the most common tactics used by predators to entice children:
- Engaging in sexual conversation/role playing.
- Asking a child for sexually explicit images of themselves or mutually sharing images.
- Developing a rapport through compliments, discussing shared interests or “liking” their online post, also known as grooming.
- Sending or offering sexually explicit images of themselves.
- Pretending to be younger.
- Offering an incentive such as a gift card, alcohol, drugs, lodging, transportation or food.
NCMEC reminds the public that these images on the internet re-victimize a child because they are shared across the Web. A survey by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection found survivors of this type of abuse suffered differently than hands-on victims since distribution of those images never ends. It is also vital to remember that every image and video depicts an actual crime being committed against children.
To report a crime against a child or children go to https://report.cybertip.org.