Pop-up bakery brings desserts around Charleston

Three mixers simultaneously stirring batter, multiple ovens baking different treats and the smell of chocolate wafting through the air can only mean it’s the day of an event for one of Charleston’s newest pop-up bakeries.
The word Tori Melton used to describe the preparation is chaos. Melton, who is the owner and baker of Baked to a T, travels to neighborhoods, apartment complexes, breweries and other outdoor venues in the Charleston area to sell her sweet treats.
Baked to a T’s first day of business was March 3 and Melton did not expect her business to take off so quickly. Currently, she’s booked for the rest of May, most of June and half of July.
Melton said she has received overwhelming support as “Locals are very loyal to their own,” said Melton, who lives in Daniel Island.
Many of her bakery items are grab-and-go style, such as the layered cakes she bakes and places in clear plastic jars. The Reese’s jar cake is a chocolate cake with peanut butter buttercream, mini Reese’s cups and topped with a layer of chocolate ganache. She also has a cookies and cream cake with Oreo buttercream, chocolate ganache and colorful sprinkles. The cakes can be comfortably shared by two people or eaten by an individual with a big sweet tooth.
One special item she invented is called a Pooki, which is a pie that’s the size of a cookie. Fresh, fruity pie filling is sandwiched between buttery pie crusts that can fit in the palm of a hand. Her new summer flavor is blackberry, in addition to blueberry. Then there is Melton’s chocolate chip stuffed cookie, which is an elevated version of a traditional chocolate chip cookie with a soft, slightly gooey center filled with chocolate chunks.
Typically, Melton prepares two varieties of cookies, cake jars and Pookis for each event. She oftentimes adds a gluten-free dessert, as well.
She customizes the menu based on the type of event.
“Somebody that’s at their home may want a whole pie compared to an event like at a brewery where they’re going to eat it right there,” Melton said.
Starting a bakery business has long been in the back of Melton’s mind as she has always loved baking and would oftentimes create desserts for friends and family. Melton’s grandmother gave her a huge Tupperware container of cookie cutters and she taught herself how to ice and decorate cookies. It wasn’t until Christmas, when her mom gifted her a Square card reader, a necessity for a mobile business, that she felt ready to start the bakery.
In addition to pop-up events, Baked to a T accepts custom orders for graduations, birthdays and other celebrations.
Melton rents kitchen space at Neighbors Commissary Kitchen in North Charleston. She has a full-time lease, which allows her access to the commercial kitchen and workstation all hours of the day, and she is able to store ingredients on the shelves and in the fridge and freezer. Commissary kitchens are popular options for food truck businesses or catering companies that need kitchen space, but don’t have a brick and mortar store.
Melton could have considered using her home kitchen, known as a cottage business, however there are many DHEC inspections and regulations, including no pets in the kitchen and Melton wouldn’t consider kicking out her dog.
When Melton first started her business, she was working a full time job for a foster care organization and taking virtual classes for a master’s degree in public health from Mercer University. She quickly realized the bakery business would take more of her time and left her full time job to pursue the business.
“I expected to still be working a full time job and this be kind of on the side,” Melton said. “It was a lot more than I ever thought it would be in the beginning. I thought it would be a really slow start.”
Currently, Melton bakes all of the items and runs the pop-up shop on her own, with the occasional help from a friend at an event, but when it comes to growing her team, she said “I really have a heart for employing individuals with disabilities.”
Melton’s next goal is to purchase a food truck to provide more mobility to her business. “There’s a lot of value in being able to travel,” Melton said. She already has the design planned out; she just needs to find the perfect truck to purchase. In the future, she hopes to open a permanent location.
The local mobile food industry supported Melton from the start. She’s received advice from fellow food truck owners about the average quantities to make and other helpful information for the events. She said everybody is willing to help each other. Plus, Melton said they’re fun people to interact with and learn from the stories behind starting their businesses.
“One good thing about the Charleston food trucks is that we all kind of work together,” Melton said.
Melton said her support system of friends and family has helped her along the way. She said friends will get her name out on social media by responding to posts of neighbors asking for custom dessert orders.
In addition, Melton said she’s been embraced by the Charleston community. Even within a few months, she’s seeing familiar faces at neighborhood events and met customers who sought her out from social media.
“The support from Charleston is not what I expected,” Melton said. “I have gotten to know people and everyone’s just been really supportive.”
More information about Baked to a T’s next pop-up event can be found on Instagram at @bakedtoat and Facebook at Baked to a T.