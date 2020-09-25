Witness signature now required on absentee by mail ballots for 2020 General Election

South Carolinians voting absentee by mail must now have their signatures on ballot return envelopes witnessed after the United States Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals today issued an order reversing a lower court’s ruling. On Sept. 19, the United States District Court ordered the witness requirement to be suspended for the 2020 General Election. The Fourth Circuit order stays the District Court order.
The State Election Commission (SEC) will continue to the notify the public of any changes to the witness requirement through the media and at scvotes.gov.