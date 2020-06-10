Statewide Primary unofficial results

Voters in South Carolina's Statewide Primaries took to the polls on June 9. Below are the unofficial election results in accordance with the South Carolina Election Commission.
U.S. Senate (100% counties reporting)
Lindsey Graham - 65.57% - 313,739 votes
Michael LaPierre - 17.14% - 79,579 votes
Joe Reynolds - 9.19% - 42,664 votes
Duke Buckner - 6.10% - 28,347 votes
S.C. House District 1 (100% counties reporting)
Nancy Mace - 57.49% - 48,294 votes
Kathy Landing - 25.92% - 21,770
Chris Cox - 9.71% - 8,160 votes
Brad Mole - 6.88% - 5,779 votes
S.C. House District 112 (100% counties reporting)
Daniel Brownstein - 51.36% - 1,788 votes
David Quick - 48.64% - 1,693 votes
S.C. House District 99 (100% counties reporting)
Mark Smith - 33.86% - 1,989 votes
David Herndon - 26.09% - 1,533 votes
Chris Staubes - 22.33% - 1,312 votes
Shawn Pinkston - 17.72% - 1,041 votes
These results have been updated as of 9:55 a.m. on June 10.
For full election results on all S.C. races, click here.
Runoffs will take place Tuesday, June 23. Confirm your polling location at scVOTES.org.