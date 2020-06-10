Statewide Primary unofficial results

  • Updated
File

Voters in South Carolina's Statewide Primaries took to the polls on June 9. Below are the unofficial election results in accordance with the South Carolina Election Commission.

U.S. Senate (100% counties reporting)

Lindsey Graham - 65.57% - 313,739 votes

Michael LaPierre - 17.14% - 79,579 votes

Joe Reynolds - 9.19% - 42,664 votes

Duke Buckner - 6.10% - 28,347 votes

S.C. House District 1 (100% counties reporting)

Nancy Mace - 57.49% - 48,294 votes

Kathy Landing - 25.92% - 21,770

Chris Cox - 9.71% - 8,160 votes

Brad Mole - 6.88% - 5,779 votes

S.C. House District 112 (100% counties reporting)

Daniel Brownstein - 51.36% - 1,788 votes

David Quick - 48.64% - 1,693 votes

S.C. House District 99 (100% counties reporting)

Mark Smith - 33.86% - 1,989 votes

David Herndon - 26.09% - 1,533 votes

Chris Staubes - 22.33% - 1,312 votes

Shawn Pinkston - 17.72% - 1,041 votes

These results have been updated as of 9:55 a.m. on June 10.

For full election results on all S.C. races, click here.

Runoffs will take place Tuesday, June 23. Confirm your polling location at scVOTES.org.

