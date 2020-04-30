June 9 Primaries to be held as scheduled

The June 9 Statewide Primaries and June 23 Runoffs are set to proceed as scheduled. The SEC has no authority to delay the primaries or deviate from current law in conducting elections. Voting options remain unchanged. Voters should prepare now to exercise their right to vote by choosing the best option for them.
Vote Absentee
- Those who qualify are urged to vote absentee as soon as possible.
- If voting absentee by mail, you should apply now.
- In-person absentee voting at county voter registration offices begins May 4.
- Qualifications include:
- Click for a full list of absentee qualifications and to get your application.
Vote on Election Day
- Election officials are taking steps to protect the health of voters and poll managers:
- Some polling places will be relocated or consolidated due to the pandemic. Some facilities have declined to be used, and some poll managers have declined to serve. Election officials are working to find new locations and recruit new managers; however, some voters will vote at a different polling place.
- Voters should prepare by:
- Making sure you are registered to vote and your address is up to date.
- Bringing your Photo ID (or voter registration card if you do not have a Photo ID).
- Checking your polling place at scVOTES.org before going to the polls.
- Wearing a protective mask if you have one.
- Bringing your own pen for signing the poll list.
- Practicing social distancing by spacing yourself at least six feet apart from others.
- Being patient.