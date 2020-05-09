David Quick to run a different race - SC House District 112

David Quick is running for the South Carolina House of Representatives, District 112. Quick retired as a writer and photographer for The Post and Courier after 30 years of service and has lived within the boundaries of the district the entire time.
“I know this community, the changes it’s been through and the challenges it faces today and in the future,” Quick said. “I care deeply about protecting and preserving our quality of life.”
Alarmed at the increasing threats to the Lowcountry - most notably seismic testing and offshore oil drilling – Quick said he left journalism to play a more active role in serving, especially in conservation arenas.
He has volunteered with Charleston Waterkeeper, S.C. Department of Natural Resources, Charleston Surfrider, Audubon Society of South Carolina, the local and state Sierra Club and the Charleston Climate Coalition on a range of initiatives. Quick also serves on the board of directors of the nonprofit Friends of Coastal South Carolina.
When the Birds of Prey Center’s medical clinic was in dire need of volunteers last year, Quick put in 300-plus hours at the clinic, as well as caught and transported injured birds to the clinic in Awendaw in 2019 and earlier this year.
“I’m a firm believer in the idea that talk is cheap and you must ‘walk the walk,’” Quick added.
Quick said in addition to fighting offshore drilling as a state representative, he hopes to work toward unleashing solar and wind energy in South Carolina, reforming the Public Service Commission, supporting public education, improving health care, defending “home rule” for municipalities, back infrastructure to help reduce traffic burdens and provide safer infrastructure for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Quick, a life-long competitive runner and sometimes bike commuter, is keenly aware of unsafe roadways and the need for improved infrastructure and will support Rep. Marvin Pendarvis’ “Complete Streets” Bill.
Quick also intends to introduce a “bottle bill” that will incentivize the return of plastic, aluminum and glass beverage containers to manufacturers for recycling.
Quick is running in the Democratic primary, set for June 9.