Charleston County Council names new County Administrator

On Tuesday, July 14, Charleston County Council unanimously voted to name Acting Administrator Bill Tuten as County Administrator. Tuten has served as Acting Administrator since January and previously worked as Charleston County’s Special Project Liaison.
“Mr. Tuten brings a wealth of knowledge to Charleston County,” said County Council Chairman Elliott Summey. “Over the last six months, he has led the County through unprecedented times. Throughout this pandemic he has proven his ability to handle complex situations often times involving multiple jurisdictions. His experience to identify and resolve multifaceted problems will benefit not only our workforce but also the citizens of Charleston County.”
“I look forward to continuing my work implementing policy decisions made by Charleston County Council,” said Tuten. “This year we are all working to adapt to an ever-changing situation, and being patient and vigilant as we go down a path of uncertainty. What is certain is that I will continue to work diligently to improve operations to best serve our citizens.”
Mr. Tuten has more than 25 years of experience working in government at the local, state and federal level. He served in numerous positions with U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Strom Thurmond. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Government from the University of South Carolina. In addition, he is a member of the South Carolina Military Base Task Force, a former member of the MUSC Board of Visitors and a Riley Fellow Graduate of the Riley Institute’s Diversity Initiative.