Police Chief announces retirement after over 30 years of service

Looking back on his 32-year career, the moment that stands out to Mount Pleasant Police Chief Carl Ritchie is leading 10,000 people across the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge during the aftermath of the Emmanuel AME Church shooting in 2015.
“For that one moment, everyone was here to tell the world, ‘We don’t like what happened, it shouldn’t have happened and hate has no place here,’” Ritchie said.
Fast forward five years later to 2020, Ritchie walked alongside a group of 2,000 peaceful protesters across the same bridge to protest racial injustice.
“It was nice to be able to help them have their voice heard, have their anger felt, the emotions that were happening,” Ritchie said. “How does that happen twice? It’s pretty amazing that I was put in a position where I could be there and help those folks be heard.”
Recently, a citizen thanked Ritchie for his service and also added, ‘thank you for not giving up,’ referring to the backlash officers were facing. For Ritchie, giving up was never an option. “I took an oath to serve and protect those who cannot protect themselves and I meant it,” he said.
Standing in the Mount Pleasant Police Department on Friday, Jan. 29, Richie announced his planned retirement date of May 7. He said it’s been humbling to serve a community that has so much respect and love for their police department.
“It’s bittersweet because I’ve enjoyed all of it,” Richie said. “I feel like I’ve really made a difference and I’ve been able to give at least the residents of Mount Pleasant a sense of security and safety while being here.”
Mount Pleasant Police Sergeant Kim Herring-Thomas has worked with Ritchie throughout her 28-year career with the police department. She described Richie as a police chief who played an active role within the department versus holding a strictly administrative position.
“He’s not your typical of what I would think of as a police chief. He’s down in the hallways talking, in the squad room, you know just checking on people, just wanting to see how you’re doing,” Herring-Thomas said.
Herring-Thomas is retiring at the end of February. She said she is thankful for the opportunities that Richie gave her throughout her career; he encouraged her to step outside of her comfort zone and trusted her to take part in a variety of operations.
“There will be people to fill his shoes, but no one will fill it like him,” Herring-Thomas said.
When it comes to the next police chief, Ritchie is confident the department has adequately trained officers who will be prepared to take on the role. He said one challenge that the next police chief will have to adapt to is the changing demands on police departments.
When Ritchie first began, the day consisted of managing traffic and speeding. “Now, we’re everything from the mental health counselors, the life savers, we’re parents to children. We have to take on all these roles,” he said.
He expects the department will continue adapting to what citizens want and need.
In 1989, Ritchie began his career with the Mount Pleasant Police Department as a patrol officer and rose through the ranks to Chief of Police in 2013.
Two of his main goals as police chief were to reduce the number of suicides and drug overdoses by creating programs with victim advocates as follow-up resources for those who were struggling. The department partnered with Wake Up Carolina, a nonprofit created by a Mount Pleasant family who lost their son to substance abuse, to provide Narcan to those in the community, while also focusing on prevention with mental health resources.
After retiring from the police department, Ritchie is looking forward to teaching the next generation leadership skills. He will be the vice president of education and training with MUR Strategic, an organization that focuses on leadership and tactical training. Additionally, he is pursuing a doctoral degree in criminal justice leadership from Liberty University and is expecting to use that education in his new position.
He said he's looking forward to continuing to serve others in one way or another.