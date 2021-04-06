Pinwheel Gardens are a reminder that protecting children is everyone's business

Pinwheel gardens are everywhere. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month which is commemorated with blue pinwheels or blue ribbons. Child welfare and advocacy organizations, as well as businesses, government offices and individuals plant the bright blue pinwheels in “gardens.” The pinwheels represent the innocence and joy of childhood and the happy future that all children deserve.
At Windwood Farm Home for Children, where boys who have often lived with extreme abuse, neglect or other significant traumas find treatment and are given the tools to heal, this month is a chance for the family service organization to reach out with its partners and increase public awareness.
On April 1, the boys living at Windwood planted a Pinwheel Garden around the school house at the farm. Luanne Rodgers, the director of philanthropy and mission advancement, said it is the first of many Pinwheel Gardens that will be planted across the area. A garden will be planted at the Wando Mount Pleasant Library on April 12 and at the Fountain in Towne Center on April 13. Ameris Banks also have pinwheels at all their locations.
She said they spoke to the boys about the importance of the gardens in simple terms, focusing on supporting friends and increasing their understanding that children deserve respect and kindness from adults. “We try to explain it in a non-threatening way because of what they have gone through.”
Rodgers said the purpose of the National Child Abuse Month designation is to “build awareness” of the extensive nature of childhood trauma.
The statistics on child abuse in the U.S. show a deeply entrenched and complex problem. According to the Children’s Defense Fund’s State of America’s Children report in 2019 there were more than 651,000 child victims of abuse and neglect. In South Carolina 18,717 were identified as abused or neglected. That comes out to 16.8 per 1,000 children.
The Children’s Defense Fund also notes the impact that COVID-19 has had on children. It says that “a November 2020 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paints an important picture. By examining emergency room visits for mental health, the CDC found increases of between 24 and 31 percent for people under the age of eighteen, compared to the same period in 2019.”
Rodgers said this is an issue that “affects all people, at all economic levels. It’s everyone’s job to watch out for each other, right?”