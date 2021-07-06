Pickleball: A popular pastime for all ages

With paddle in hand I stood on one of the pickleball courts set up at the Miriam Brown Community Center. The morning was warm and a bit sweaty, but the trees provided welcome shade. I had warmed up for a few minutes with three extraordinarily tolerant players and was ready to play after three or four minutes of instruction — stand here, serve the ball diagonally to the other person, and reassurances of “relax, you’ll do fine.”
Here comes the ball … there goes the ball.
Here it comes again! There it goes again.
Now I know why there is a big basket of perforated balls next to the net.
Someone asked. “Have you ever played before?” Nope. And I’m not the athletic type either.
Then the ball is handed to me to serve. I hit it, and it actually goes across the net to my opponent. Hey, not so hard after all.
The back and forth of the game continued and I routinely missed, but sometimes I managed to hit it correctly. ‘I can do this,’ I thought, ‘no wonder everyone is having such a good time.’
Rob Dewey, is a well-known figure in the East Cooper community. A former Episcopal priest and founder of the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy, Dewey recently provided the funding for Charleston Southern University’s Dewey Center for Chaplaincy. But aside from all of his many admirable activities is his passion for the game of pickleball. He is a strong, convincing advocate for the benefits of the game. He plays every morning and there is often 30 to 40 people who join in each day. It was Dewey who encouraged me to give the game a try. It wasn’t hard to see why he loves the game so much.
Pickleball is a fascinating sport. It’s a unique blend of ping pong, tennis and badminton. There’s less running than in tennis, as the courts are smaller and the net is lower but a lot more running than ping pong. The perforated ball moves faster than in badminton, but not as fast as in tennis. However, it can move pretty quickly when the ball starts to fly between teammates if it doesn’t bounce first.
The sport is highly social and can be played as singles or doubles. Many people find playing doubles a bit easier and more engaging. Multiple teams often play simultaneously so they switch out, moving from one court to another. On the morning of my learning experience there was a lot of banter and compliments on each other’s play.
One of the best elements of the game is that young, old and in the middle can all play and have a good time. The group meeting at Miriam Brown Community Center spanned from a middle school boy to men and women who were old enough to attend Woodstock. There was a strong sense of camaraderie and support.
According to the USA Pickleball Association the game began in 1965 in the Seattle area when three fathers created the game for their bored children one summer. The popularity of the game is growing rapidly in the US and Canada with more than four million players and the game has spread to Europe and Asia as well.
There are many options to learn pickleball and to play in Mount Pleasant. Dewey said the Town has been very supportive of the game and its fans. There are beginner clinics, private lessons available, as well as indoor and outdoor courts to play on. The Park West Gym and the Town Hall Gym offer indoor play, while the Miriam Brown Community Center and the Park West Tennis Courts offer outdoor play. Information about lessons and hours of open play can be found at https://www.tompsc.com/1120/Pickleball.