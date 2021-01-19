Performing arts studio begins spring programs with continued COVID guidelines

From an adventure in the woods with two amphibians, to the dramas of middle school or a humorous spelling bee, students of all ages are exploring their singing, acting and dancing talents at FAME Performing Arts, Inc. in Mount Pleasant.
The musical theater troupe, FAME’s most popular program, is a comprehensive musical theater experience. Students have the opportunity to perform in a production while taking dance, voice or acting classes alongside weekly rehearsals. The productions this spring include “A Year with Frog and Toad: Kids” by the kids troupe, “13 the Musical” for the junior troupe and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” for the mainstage troupe. The deadline to register for a spring troupe is Feb. 7.
FAME also offers voice, dance, acting and instrument classes for students looking to hone a specific skill instead of joining a troupe.
Nikki Freeman, theater teacher and troupe director, said one of FAME’s goals is to instill confidence in the students, no matter their prior experience or skill level.
“We tend to take on pretty challenging pieces because we’re a studio that’s really all about education and learning,” Freeman said. “I’m always very proud of our finished product, but that’s not our goal – our goal is to create confident performers.”
The staff at FAME is committed to creating a COVID-19 safe atmosphere for the students. Not only does Freeman want the students to be safe from the virus, but she also wants parents to feel comfortable sending their children to classes.
At the start of the pandemic, FAME moved classes online and developed a plan for when students came back for in-person lessons last June. The studio invested over $10,000 to ensure COVID-19 safety while keeping program costs the same for families.
For the large theatre classes, the staff created an outdoor rehearsal space that allows for social distancing in an open-air environment. The 40 by 20 foot tent sits in FAME’s parking lot and students wear masks throughout rehearsal, have their own designated chair and routinely sanitize their hands.
Freeman said as a director she has had to adapt to socially distanced stage blocking which adds another layer when producing her vision for the show. However, she has embraced the challenge.
“For myself it’s been a creative challenge. I think a lot of great art is born out of challenges and boundaries put in place,” Freeman said.
Students wear masks while practicing until the final rehearsal and show. At that point, the students know their distanced spots and can remain six feet or further away from each other. The outdoor stage for the actual show mimics the practice tent in size. The audience is seated 30 feet away from the stage and masks are worn at all times.
The smaller classes are held indoors with strict guidelines including hand washing prior to classes and a limited number of students and staff at a time.
Freeman said it’s important for students to have a creative outlet and spend time with friends, especially if school is online. She’s had students come to lessons after a day of sitting in front of a screen and said she sees a “wave of energy” envelope the class once they start moving around.
“To get out and be able to do something physical and real with other kids that is creative and on your feet, I think it’s so important right now,” Freeman said.
2021 marks FAME’s tenth year as a performing arts studio. Founded by Jen Blanton, FAME is a local, family-run business that strives to create an inclusive environment for students to grow their talents.
Freeman said there’s a heart for students at FAME that is hard to find elsewhere.
“Each teacher teaches something different and we love what we do – to be able to share that passion and knowledge with kids and see them blossom and grow,” Freeman said.