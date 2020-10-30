Patriots Point Gateway moves forward with design plans

Design work for improvements on Coleman Boulevard at the Patriots Point Gateway are nearly complete for the $8.7 million road project.
The work will widen several turn lanes and improve traffic flow at what is the first major intersection into Mount Pleasant at the foot of the Arthur Ravenel Bridge.
The turn lane on Coleman coming from the bridge will be realigned with a new second turn lane coming from the other direction.
A second right turn lane headed into Mount Pleasant will be added on Patriots Point Road along with another departure lane. On the north side of the intersection on Magrath Darby Blvd., a left turn lane will be added. The street currently does not have a left turn lane, causing traffic backups.
A public hearing on the road was held during the Oct. 14 Town Council meeting, where there were no comments. Current work on the area involves moving utilities and acquiring the right-of-way for the expanded roadway according to the progress report to council. Work is underway to add bicycle lanes.
Project Engineer Paul Lykins says between 40,000-45,000 vehicles a day pass this area.
Construction is expected to begin in April 2021 and end in December.