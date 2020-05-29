Patriots Point cancels July 4th Fireworks Blast

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum has cancelled its July 4th Fireworks Blast as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re disappointed that we can’t host the show this year,” said Patriots Point Executive Director Larry Murray. “But, the risk to public health and the extra-effort that would be needed from our staff and local first responders were our deciding factors.”
Patriots Point reopened to visitors on May 22 after being closed for more than 60 days because of COVID-19. Several new safety measures are in effect to keep day visitors safe.
“Our museum staff looks forward to hosting special events and community gatherings again as soon as health officials say it is safe to do so,” Murray said.
