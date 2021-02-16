Officer at Whitesides Elementary directs traffic smoothly like 'melted butter'

Typically, officers directing traffic remain anonymous as they guide the slow cars through the school zone. However, the School Resource Officer at Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary School makes quite the impression on drivers’ commutes.
In a recent Letter to the Editor, one Mount Pleasant resident thanked the “Maestro of Rifle Range Road” for directing traffic with the “precision of a symphony conductor.”
Rosie Frederick, a police officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, stands outside of Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary each school morning and afternoon, rain or shine. Some days she’s wearing a bright rain jacket or warm hat, but no matter the weather, her commitment to directing traffic remains consistent.
And she sure has fun while she’s out there, whether it’s waving and blowing kisses to cars she recognizes or petting dogs through car windows. She even used to bring a speaker to play music and dance while directing the cars. She admits it has become her workout for the day.
While she truly enjoys those 35 minutes that bookend each day, she said her top priority is to direct cars in and out of the school safely and efficiently. She described her flow of traffic “like melted better; it just moves perfectly.”
“I would say it’s kind of an art form to be able to get it to work smoothly and cohesively,” Frederick said.
How does she direct the flow of traffic with such ease? Frederick said she has always “had a knack for it.” She said it could be from playing sports growing up because she knows how to “see the field” and predict traffic patterns. While there was some trial and error in the beginning, she figured out the best method is to hold traffic instead of a constant back and forth.
On a rainy Wednesday afternoon, Frederick stood outside the school like any other day, smiling and waving to drivers and making conversation with bikers and pedestrians. While it’s mostly a lighthearted event, she will reprimand drivers for going too fast in the school zone.
Aside from directing cars and children each morning and afternoon, Frederick’s primary role as the School Resource Officer is to keep the students and faculty safe by securing the building and keeping an eye out for suspicious activity. The other part of the job is interacting with the students.
Known as “Officer Rosie” by the students, Frederick gives high fives in the hallways, frequently converses with students about what they’re having for lunch or what’s going on that day and spends time watching the younger ones on the playground.
Frederick said it’s “really nice” working with kids at the elementary school level because often their first contact with a police officer is her. She feels it’s important to provide positive interactions.
Frederick said there was a student last year who was unsure about police officers because his parent had a prior negative interaction with law enforcement. She said by the end of the year he had warmed up to her and would run down the hallway to give her a hug. She joked that he was her “little boyfriend.”
“That right there is exactly why I like being in the school, I made that difference for him that he may have not gotten,” Frederick said.
Cynthia Perez, the principal at Whitesides Elementary, said one goal of the school is to be a positive, warm environment and Frederick is an extension of that; she said she is a joy to be around every day.
Perez said Frederick’s lively personality is valued. “The laughter and the joy is very much appreciated and what we need.” She added that she also appreciates Frederick’s intentionality when building relationships with the students, faculty and parents.
Frederick said it’s definitely a family atmosphere at Whitesides Elementary. “Being in a school it’s so much fun. It’s great, it’s rewarding, it gave me life again. You know when you get kind of down doing the patrol job every day. It really invigorated me,” Frederick said.