Nonprofit calls for thank you cards for teachers, school staff

Students, parents or anyone who oversees a child's education in the tri-county area are asked to spare a few minutes to send a handwritten or electronic thank you card to teachers and school staff. This is not a gimmick but simply a call for action in the spirit of giving.
Before COVID-19 inundated the Lowcountry this spring, 75-year-old social services nonprofit Trident United Way (TUW) launched an initiative called Thank-a-Thon. The project offers a free-of-charge message delivery system to show appreciation for education leaders and faculty in the community.
After reprioritizing its efforts due to the ongoing global health crisis, TUW is promoting its program through Aug. 15 to thank educators for their handwork at the end of last school year, and to boost morale going into this fall.
"We just realized, whether you're a parent or not, teachers and school staff touch lives every day and make such a difference," said Brian DeRoy, TUW senior content and communications manager. "Any time is a great time to thank our folks in the schools but especially now. Especially with the uncertainty of what this upcoming school year is going to look like."
These thank you notes will be distributed by TUW to Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties. The objective is to flood school mailboxes and inboxes with massive amounts of love and appreciation for personal professionalism during unprecedented times.
“For them to receive a physical postcard with those notes of encouragement, I think will mean the world in such a weird and difficult time that we are all in," said Kathleen Stevens, TUW senior advancement officer.
By the numbers, Charleston County School District (CCSD) has 6,500 employees across 80 schools serving more than 50,000 students. Berkeley County School Distrcit (BCSD) has 2,000-plus employees across 47 schools serving more than 37,000 students. Dorchester County School District (DCSD) has 1,500-plus employees across 32 schools serving more than 29,000 students.
When the school year starts, whether it be in-person, virtual or both, TUV will begin delivering the post cards to the specified receivers. All three school districts have a fluid restart plan dependent on the novel coronavirus.
On Monday, July 27, CCSD Board of Trustees voted in approval 6-3 of in-person school beginning Sept. 8. A two-option plan that includes remote online learning.
BCSD and DCSD also voted in favor of hybrid models that provide a virtual learning option. Both school districts are slated to start back Sept. 8 as well.
"All of the districts have been receptive. Any way you can give a little love it's a great thing," DeRoy said. "We hope to overload them. These are good papers for schools to get."
For more information on the program, visit tuw.org/thank-a-teacher.