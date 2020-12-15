New preschool emphasizes individual learning

In the classrooms at Ivybrook Academy, the preschoolers are introduced to a hands-on education, like learning numbers by counting beads on a string or the alphabet by touching textured letters on a board. The curriculum emphasizes children as individuals whose gifts and strengths should be nurtured.
“We’re big on valuing the student’s voice and listening and making them feel important,” said Heather Calhoun, Ivybrook’s principal.
The half-day preschool in Mount Pleasant opened in November, and is currently enrolling new students starting at 18 months through kindergarten. The open house event on Sunday invited prospective parents and students to look at classrooms, speak with teachers and learn more about Ivybrook’s educational approach.
Ivybrook’s teaching method emphasizes there is not a “one size fits all” education and students’ individual voices should be valued. This means the learning environment focuses on exploration, creation, problem solving and collaboration among students.
Specifically, the curriculum follows teaching methods from Montessori, Reggio Emilia and multiple intelligence research. The Montessori approach focuses on creating an environment where children use materials to learn concepts instead of through direct instruction. The children develop an understanding of proper use and care with the materials. Reggio Emilia teaching emphasizes a respect for the natural development of children. Laura Roach, Ivybrook’s vice principal, is the curriculum coordinator and brings over 16 years of education experience to the school.
JB Wilson, who teaches ages four and five, said the natural environment at Ivybrook stands out to her, from the wooden toys within the classroom to the pond in the backyard.
“The environment comes inside and I think that makes the kids have a nice, calm experience,” said JB Wilson.
She said her students have been interested in the ducks they’ve observed in the pond, so she created an activity out of it. The class went on a walk around the pond and each student picked up items they thought would be in a duck’s nest, including acorns, leaves, pinecones and moss.
They each made little ducks out of clay and assembled the nest in a box. While she guided the process, it was up to the students to decide how they thought the duck nest should look. She said the students do their own work and it’s their own creativity.
“The kids get the chance to be a part of the creation of the learning process which is something that is nice and a little different,” JB Wilson said.
Since the curriculum is child-led, the students get to make decisions on which subjects they want to learn that week and the activities that go alongside.
“It’s not all about sitting down and just studying, just doing schoolwork, it’s more about incorporating fun and learning together,” JB Wilson said.
Calhoun said the school prides itself on preparing students for kindergarten through specific, individualized teaching, not generalized lessons. The classrooms are neutral-toned to prevent overstimulation and mimic the natural environment which she said is comforting and intriguing to the children.
“We’re making sure that we’re delivering a product that the families have signed up for,” Calhoun said.
Julie Wilson, who teaches ages three and four, said she hopes prospective parents see that Ivybrook is a happy and caring environment. “The teachers are really good people to be trusted with your young children,” Julie Wilson said.
Within Ivybrook’s first month, Ryn Hester, who teaches the two-year-olds, said the children have already opened up and are comfortable around her and each other. The community within Ivybrook is an aspect that stands out to her.
“I like that it’s small, everybody is kind of like a little tiny family like we know all the kids at our school, not just our own classroom,” Hester said.