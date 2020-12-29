New Medal of Honor building plans unveiled as fundraising begins

After a year and a half of planning, a new building honoring Medal of Honor recipients is in the works at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant. The National Medal of Honor Leadership and Education Center’s executive board officially announced plans for the Leadership and Education Center that will include a museum and digital education platform.
“The building is something that’s going to be a jewel for the community,” said Tommy McQueeney, chairman of the board.
The 50,000 square foot building will house a Congressional Medal of Honor Museum and includes two floors of exhibit space, offices, conference rooms, classrooms and archive space overlooking the Charleston Harbor. The board is working with Glick Boehm Architecture in Charleston and HealyKohler, an interior design firm in Washington, D.C. that primarily designs exhibits, to bring their vision to life.
“[The building will] try to capture a lot of that patriotic and selfless attitude that these Medal of Honor recipients have exhibited during their careers,” McQueeney said. Currently, there are 69 living Medal of Honor recipients, so McQueeney said it is an opportune time to create this building to honor those individuals.
The National Medal of Honor Leadership and Education Center will include a digital program that will provide educational materials for students. There will be a greenroom to record curriculum materials and videos of Medal of Honor recipients who visit. “The focus is to try to educate our young people on patriotism and what it means to be an American,” said Jimmy Bagwell, an executive board member.
“It will be available across the country so you won’t have to come to the museum to be involved in the process of the leadership and education platform,” McQueeney said.
Now that the official plans were announced, efforts have turned towards fundraising for the building. Bagwell said they will start with a significant sum of money due to support from the Town of Mount Pleasant, and they are waiting to hear from the State of South Carolina. He said he is confident they will raise the funds to complete the project.
The initial cost projection is $35 million for the building, $10 million to create the exhibits and $5 million to sustain the education platform. McQueeney expects to fall under the estimated cost.
McQueeney said he could not be more proud of the “high-powered local board” and their support of the cause. “We’ve got a great combination that is we’re enthused, we’re motivated and we have, within our boards that are charged with the responsibility of building this, a tremendous amount of talent and selflessness,” McQueeney said.
The Leadership and Education Center expects to bring 240,000 visitors to Patriots Point per year. The center plans to open on Memorial Day of 2024. “It makes Patriots Point truly a national destination,” Bagwell said.