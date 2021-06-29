New book explores parenting while working from home

The pandemic introduced a new normal for many parents: working from home with children. So, how do parents conquer a full workday while coping with interruptions from kids, baskets of laundry and dirty dishes?
Co-authors Karissa Tunis and Shari Medini offer advice to parents navigating this lifestyle in their book Parenting while Working from Home: A Monthly Guide to Help Parents Balance Their Careers, Connect with Their Kids, and Establish Their Inner Strength.
“I think a lot of people thought it was just temporary; they would just get through it,” Tunis said. “But, now it’s becoming everyone’s reality and a new way going forward.”
Working from home as a parent is not new for Tunis, who lives in Mount Pleasant. She has a decade of experience under her belt. Now, with four children between 11 months and 12 years old, she’s helping other parents make the adjustment.
“I figured out little tips along the way that worked for me,” Tunis said. “My goal right now is to just share what’s worked for us and hopefully it helps inspire someone else to try something new or figure out a solution that works for their family.”
Tunis and Medini started a website called “Adore Them Parenting” in 2016, publishing online content about parenting. Their purpose was to help parents find the joy in parenting. While co-authoring a book wasn’t their initial goal, it was a natural progression.
Tunis and Medini first met on a playground when Tunis was living in Pennsylvania. Her daughter’s teacher at the time connected the two of them. Tunis said she had content ideas for the parenting site, but needed someone who was more tech savvy to launch the site.
Tunis said they are a good team because they have a similar parenting style and their strengths mesh well together.
One of the greatest pieces of advice that Tunis said she received came from Medini about her desire to be productive throughout all hours of the workday. “I would feel guilty that I wasn’t at my computer from nine to five,” Tunis said. “She told me to look at my kids like little co-workers.”
When working in an office, there are natural interruptions from co-workers and occasional breaks throughout the day. Tunis explained that the same thing applies to working from home, except time away from work looks different. Instead of chatting with a co-worker, it might be filling a sippy cup or helping a child start an activity.
Tunis emphasized that every career is different and some allow more flexibility throughout the day than others. Her own home is an example of this because her husband works from home, as well. She said his job is more structured and he has to be in front of his computer for a set time, while Tunis’ project-based job allows for more flexibility.
They’ve figured out a system that works for their family. “It’s a lot of give and take,” she said.
A piece of practical advice from Tunis is to take care of the kids before sitting down to work each morning. She said to make sure diapers are changed, breakfast is done and there is activity ready to go.
The book provides month-to-month advice for parents because different seasons of the year present a variety of challenges. For example, during the summer, older kids are home more and their schedules are often sporadic with summer camps and activities.
The book landed on shelves in January, less than six months after the idea was first proposed. Initially, Tunis and Medini submitted a book proposal for a different topic. In the proposal, they included other book ideas but the publisher wanted them to write the book about working from home, instead.
The timeline was rushed so the book could reach parents as they navigated working from home during the pandemic.
“That gave us one month to write the book and I had a three week old baby, so it was crazy,” Tunis said.
She said the pandemic provided her with time to solely focus on writing and her newborn. Tunis and Medini had already established a virtual working arrangement since they live in different states, so writing the book virtually didn’t pose any extra challenges.
Parenting while Working from Home is available at most major retailers. The book is also sold at the Village Bookseller, a local bookstore in Mount Pleasant on Coleman Boulevard.