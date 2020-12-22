Neighborhood lights up for charity on Christmas Eve

Over 2,000 lights will illuminate the streets of Hibben in Belle Hall on Christmas Eve, all due to 11-year-old Caroline Koysza who sold luminary kits to neighbors in support of Lowcountry Orphan Relief.
“I’m excited about seeing the whole road, luminaries all the way down,” Caroline Koysza said. “It will bring a lot of joy to our neighborhood during COVID.”
Caroline Koysza's "Illuminate Hibben" fundraiser sold 234 kits in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood and raised $2,250 for the charity, including one neighborhood family’s matching donation. Each $10 kit included ten white paper bags with LED votive candles. Some neighbors purchased multiple kits depending on the length of their curbside. Each luminary bag is spaced out six feet from the other, which is fitting for this year.
“People have just been overwhelmingly supportive and excited,” said Catherine Koysza, Caroline Koysza’s mom.
The project began last year when they gave out luminary bags to neighbors on their street simply to decorate for the holiday season. This year, they decided to expand the project by getting the rest of the neighborhood involved and donating to a local charity.
“We talked and thought doing the whole neighborhood would be a big project, but it would be fun,” Catherine Koysza said.
Even though it has been a lot of work, she’s excited that the project has ended up “benefitting everyone all around” because it brings holiday cheer to the neighborhood while supporting a good cause.
Caroline Koysza chose to donate to Lowcountry Orphan Relief after researching charities in the area. “We looked on their website and they do a lot of great things for abused and neglected kids,” Caroline Koysza said.
Lowcountry Orphan Relief provides services to at-risk children or those suffering from abandonment, abuse or neglect. The organization works directly with other non-profits, schools, foster parents and government agencies to identify children and meet their needs. Volunteers create Care Kits for the children at the organization’s distribution center that include two weeks of clothing, toiletries, stuffed animals and school supplies.
Caroline and Catherine Koysza visited Lowcountry Orphan Relief to tour the facility and deliver the donation to Lois Richter, the executive director of Lowcountry Orphan Relief.
Catherine Koysza said she is thankful to do something meaningful this year alongside her daughter. “It’s been very rewarding to serve our community in this way and it’s just been a lot of fun,” Catherine Koysza said.