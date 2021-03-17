National Merit finalists announced

Thirty Charleston County School District students have earned the prestigious honor of finalist in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, which is run by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
Academic Magnet High School leads the county and the state with 23 national merit finalists.
“Each one of our National Merit finalists should be extremely proud of this accomplishment, an accomplishment shared with their families, teachers, and school administrators,” said CCSD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Gerrita Postlewait. “Earning this recognition any year is momentous. However, considering the challenges these students and their teachers have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, this honor in 2021 really stands out.”
The following 2021 finalists from CCSD are:
Academic Magnet
- Justin D. Baek
- Lillian S. Bluestein
- Connor A. Burrill
- Owen C. Chapman
- Lydia R. Cox
- Brendan Elliott
- Landon C. Ethredge
- Adam S. Frye
- Adam J. Gatch
- Simon Hughes
- Kyle L. Jonsson
- Lily A. Lassiter
- Simon Y. Li
- Ruth M. Liu
- Charles R. Medlock
- Shreyas H. Myrti
- Ethan A. Oulette
- Karoline Surdyk
- Molly C. Tippey
- Arthur M. Unger
- Sophia L. White
- Benjamin R. Whitley
- Porter D. Zach
Wando High School
- Cameron J. Boni
- Claire P. Gaddy
- Montanna M. Lussier
- Hrishikesh M. Namboordiri
- Bo P. Suthon
- Adam M. Swanson
- Audrey C. Wessinger
The CCSD 2021 National Merit Scholarship finalists were contacted by NMSC last month; they will find out later this spring if they are National Merit Scholarship winners. Approximately 7,600 academically talented high school seniors will combine to receive more than $30 million in scholarships.
The announcements for the specific types of scholarships will be made in April, May, June, and July.
Over 1.5 million juniors from about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants.
To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application that includes the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.