MPPD Traffic Bureau launches distracted driving campaign

The Mount Pleasant Police Department Traffic Bureau will begin a distracted driving enforcement campaign the week of July 27. The goal of this campaign is to reduce collisions by issuing citations to drivers who use their phones instead of paying attention to the road.
“One of the biggest complaints I get about traffic in Mount Pleasant is the number of distracted drivers on the roadway,” Lieutenant Chip Googe said. “We want to reduce the number of collisions caused by distracted driving during this enforcement campaign and bring to light how dangerous it is to even glance at your phone while driving.”
Officers will pair up in marked and unmarked vehicles to collect evidence of people driving while using their mobile devices as it is sometimes difficult for a lone officer to concentrate on their driving while gaining evidence of this offense. Depending on the infraction, violators can expect to receive fines ranging from $25 to $272.69. The campaign is expected to run through the end of August.