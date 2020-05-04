MPFD responds to fire at St. Andrew's Church

On Monday afternoon, Munt Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) personnel responded to a structure fire at St. Andrew's Church.
MPFD Engine 501 reported active flames and smoke from the church's rooftop. The fire originated around construction materials located at the side of the building.
The church's roof was not involved and the fire was extinguished shortly after discovery. No injuries were noted, according to MPFD.
This information was provided by the Mount Pleasant Fire Department. The Moultrie News will keep readers informed with any updates related to this story.