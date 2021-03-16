Mount Pleasant's local bookstores emphasize community support

Mount Pleasant’s two independently owned bookstores differ in what they offer, however both owners said the best aspect of a local bookstore is being a part of the community.
“I think the majority of this business is getting to know the customers and enjoying their friendship,” said Beverly Gibbs, owner of Trade-A-Book.
Trade-A-Book is a used bookstore on Ben Sawyer Boulevard that has provided the community with resale books since 1999. Throughout Gibbs’ more than 20 years in the business, she has seen many used bookstores close their doors because they were unable to keep up with competition from big box retailers, Amazon and the e-book industry.
However, recently Gibbs has seen a shift in an appreciation for physical books, especially in customers who are in their 20s and 30s.
“We’re getting this new influx of book buyers and I love it because they’re young. It’s so good that people are a little tired of looking at a screen,” Gibbs said.
Karen-Anne Pagano, owner of the Village Bookseller on Coleman Boulevard, anticipates a “resurgence of independent bookstores” based off research she conducted before opening the store.
“I think society is discovering that we just have so many electronic devices so they’re interested in going back to books, an actual tangible book that they can hold in their hands and when they’re finished put on their bookshelves,” Pagano said.
The Village Bookseller is a new addition to Mount Pleasant’s limited bookstore options. The store had a slow opening last spring due to the pandemic with curbside pickup and local delivery only. While it wasn’t the grand opening Pagano had in mind, she appreciated delivering books to customers’ doorsteps. Now, she’s starting to see familiar faces in the store since fully opening to the public in August.
“They’ll come in and we’ll have conversations about their kids – just that human connection is fantastic and one of the things I enjoy the most,” Pagano said.
She said one family comes in every Saturday morning because the little girl begs her mom to go to the bookstore. Another customer that stands out to Pagano is an elderly woman who expressed her appreciation of having someone to talk to during her visit.
“People I think are yearning to have that face to face connection and meaningful conversation,” Pagano said.
Gibbs said that recently the most popular books from her store are old classics. “The trend is they’re going back to oldies,” she said.
She has a system that keeps track of the books that are selling and she said it’s been interesting to see a rise in older books. Other popular books at the store include historical fiction and crime novels.
Pagano said an interesting trend she has noticed is several of her customers are rereading older books. She said they’ve told her the reason is that they’re finding comfort in knowing the ending since there is a lot of uncertainty in the world currently.
Pagano knew she wanted to have a strong classics section in the bookstore and she’s been surprised that those books are especially popular among younger readers. The bookstore has a section of new releases and local authors. Pagano wanted the bookstore to be a place where customers can leisurely shop and read, so there is a coffee bar in the store for customers to sip while they browse.
Gibbs said one result of the pandemic is that with more time at home people are going through their old books and donating them.
“Everyone has been cleaning their house for the last five months and I am way overstocked,” Gibbs said. “I just took way too much.”
At Trade-a-Book, customers can trade in books to receive credit – Gibbs said it adds up to being a two-for-one trading system. For those purchasing a book, the customer pays 60 percent of the cover price and it’s maxed at $12.95, so the most expensive book in the store is $7.80. There are guaranteed trade backs on books that are purchased in the store.
Inside Trade-a-Book, there are several aisles filled with books from top to bottom that add up to a total collection of 55,000 books. Gibbs said when customers first walk they might be overwhelmed, but the books are in categories and organized by author. She said she’s always available to point people in the right direction if needed.
Gibbs said it’s common for customers to call the store and ask if a certain book is in stock. If the store doesn’t have the book, Gibbs said she will be on the lookout if the reader is willing to wait.
Gibbs said a lot of her spring and summer traffic comes from travelers who are looking for beach reads. While she said some are staying for the weekend and stop in once, she has repeat customers that visit her each year when they’re in town. “They always find us in this little nook of a place,” she said.
One customer in particular is from Chicago and visits each year, but in the meantime they keep up by sending articles or notes. Since the pandemic disrupted travel last summer, Gibbs missed seeing the vacationers, but she’s looking forward to reconnecting this year.
Pagano is looking forward to welcoming book clubs and author events once it is safe to do so. She hopes the bookstore is a “sanctuary away from the world” for her customers.