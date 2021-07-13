Mount Pleasant Track Club races past competition

The Mount Pleasant Track Club competed in the USA Track and Field (USATF) state meet from June 25 to 27 in Columbia at Columbia International University.
The club won every age group, including 8 and under, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16 and 17-18.
The girls division won by scoring 1,174 points to second place Team Blaze of Columbia’s 297 points and Lexington’s third place of 237 points. In the boys division, they scored 1,086 points to second place Team Blaze’s 527 points and Florence’s third place of 266 points.
“What a great season we have had,” said Coach Tami Dennis. “Now we get to see how we compare regionally against Georgia and Florida this weekend, then in several weeks nationally against the best in the country.”
The regional competition was in Georgia from July 8 through July 11. The USATF Junior Olympic Nationals are July 26 to August 1 in Jacksonville, Florida at the University of North Florida.
The Mount Pleasant Track Club had 49 individual age group state champions:
8 and under girls:
- Sophia Springer – 400m
- Lydia Scanlon – 800m
- Lydia Scanlon – 1,500m
- Leilani Clary – Shot Put
- Wren Thurmond – Javelin
- Margaux Ward – Long Jump
8 and under boys:
- Hess Loftis – 800m
- Hess Loftis – 1500m
- Miller Worthy – Shot Put
- Miller Worthy – Javelin
- Shawn Matheson – Long jump
9-10 girls:
- Savannah Hislop – 800m
- Savannah Hislop – 1,500m
- Savannah Hislop – High Jump
9-10 boys:
- JoJo Randolph – 200m
- Miles Tonelis – 400m
- Ty Allenspach – 800m
- Ty Allenspach – 1,500m
- Dylan Johnson – Javelin
- Ty Allenspach – High Jump
11-12 girls:
- Elle Cocco – Shot Put
- Elle Cocco – Discus
- Elle Cocco – Javelin
- Tabitha Hewitt – High Jump
11-12 boys:
- Gabe Hislop – 800m
- Gabe Hislop – 1,500m
- Gabe Hislop – 3,000m
- Zachary Teachman – Javelin
- Colin Price – High Jump
13-14 girls:
- Nicola Visser – High Jump
- Nicola Visser – Pole Vault
13-14 boys:
- Jack Butler – 800m
- Ethan Gawryluk – 3000m
- Kymani Clary – Triple Jump
- Gavin Wease – Pole Vault
15-16 girls:
- Kate Paczkowski – 3,000m
- Ginger Arnold – Hammer
- Ginger Arnold – Shot Put
- Madison Jent – Pole Vault
15-16 boys:
- John Teachman – 1,500m
- David Thilen – Shot Put
- David Thilen – Hammer
- David Thilen – Discus
- Jackson Millet – Pole Vault
17-18 girls:
- Tia Lucas – High Jump
- Tessa Mudd – Pole Vault
- Hope Elaine Stowell – Javelin
17-18 boys:
- Hunter Calvert – Pole Vault
- Aaron Pierce – Javelin