Mount Pleasant Town Hall to reopen to the public on June 1

The Town of Mount Pleasant’s Municipal Complex will reopen to the public on Monday, June 1, following a two-month closure due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Located at 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant Town Hall has taken comprehensive steps to reduce the exposure to the coronavirus to visitors and staff. Steps will include maintaining distancing, requiring face masks and ensuring that surfaces are sanitized.
Moving forward, doing business at town hall will look different to patrons. When visiting town hall, residents will be greeted outside the building by social distancing signage and face covering guidelines.
Inside the lobby, patrons will follow additional social distancing signage and foot traffic directions. They will pick up a surgical mask if they do not already have a face covering and avail themselves to hand sanitizer at a table manned by staff. Staff members will also wear a mask or face covering when in proximity to others.
If using the stairwells, patrons will observe a one-way signage and occupancy of elevators will be limited. Plexiglass barriers have been installed in each public-facing sub-lobby, along with personal hand sanitizing supplies to allow for sanitation in between citizen interactions, document handling, and financial transactions.
The Mount Pleasant Municipal Court will resume sessions on June 2. There will be strict guidelines in place to ensure social distancing and sanitation of all common areas. Court sessions will be limited in occupancy to prevent gathering or grouping of individuals. Visitors are encouraged to allow additional time to get through security with the additional safety and cleaning measures prior to their session time.
What to expect when visiting town hall:
- Citizens and staff will wear mask/face covering
- Plexiglass barriers at all lobby reception desks or where there is face to face interaction such as the counters in the Business License office
- Sanitizer stations at the entrance and throughout the building
- Six-foot social distancing signage, including floor stickers throughout the building as well as at the security entrance
- Occupancy limits in lobby/ waiting areas
- Seating capacity reduction in conference rooms to allow for distancing
- Meetings with staff will be virtual when possible
- Stairwells will become one way and elevator occupancy will be limited
- Stringent cleaning and sanitizing procedures throughout the building