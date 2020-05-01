Mount Pleasant Town Council requests IOP and Sullivan's Island to allow public beach access

Mount Pleasant Town Council held a special meeting on Friday, May 1 to discuss a request urging the Town of Sullivan’s Island and the City of Isle of Palms to allow Town of Mount Pleasant citizens and citizens of the state of South Carolina access to public beaches and waters.
Councilmember Brenda Corley made a motion to pass the resolution and councilmember Jake Rambo made a second to the motion.
Councilmember Gary Santos offered an amendment to the resolution. He asked to add that the islands be open to, but not limited to; biking, walking and running.
Several councilmembers discussed their concerns with the road barricades between the municipalities. The council agreed a broader resolution to the neighboring cities would be better than sending specific requests.
The council passed the amendment to the resolution and unanimously agreed to send the resolution to Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island.