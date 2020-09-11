Mount Pleasant Town Council passes first reading of mask ordinance

After two hours of public comments at the Sept. 8 Mount Pleasant Town Council meeting, followed by discussion among councilmembers, an ordinance requiring face masks passed its first reading.
The town's previous ordinance requiring masks in grocery stores, pharmacies, town municipal buildings, salons and barber shops expired on Aug. 29. The council met in a special meeting on Sept. 1 to vote on an emergency ordinance to renew requirement of wearing face coverings in certain circumstances. The emergency ordinance failed to receive a two-thirds majority vote, with five councilmembers in favor and four against a mask mandate.
Currently, the only mask enforcement in Mount Pleasant is under Gov. Henry McMaster's Executive Order 2020-50 which requires restaurant employees to wear face coverings. Although, the town's resolution issued on July 29 encouraging residents and visitors to wear face coverings "everywhere" is still in place.
The ordinance that passed first reading on Sept. 8 would once again require masks in grocery stores, pharmacies, town-owned/operated buildings, retail stores, salons, gyms and other facilities where employees and citizens experience face-to-face contact.
Planning Committee Chair, councilmember G.M. Whitley requested the mask ordinance be placed on the regularly scheduled monthly council meeting agenda. Mayor Will Haynie agreed to place the item on the Sept. 8 meeting agenda. Only a simple majority vote would be needed for the ordinance to pass first reading since it was not listed as an emergency ordinance.
Citizens filled the Council Chambers of the Municipal Complex on Tuesday evening. When the room reached 50% capacity, overflow of individuals signed up for the public comments portion were directed to additional spaces within Town Hall to wait their turn to speak. Some even lined up outside as they waited. Sixty-six individuals signed up to speak during public comments, and 60 ended up making remarks before the council.
The comments from members of the public both defended reasoning for mask mandates and opposed the governing body's decision to require face coverings. Several times throughout the public comments, Police Chief Carl Ritchie called order in the meeting hall due to outbursts of applauding and shouting, which is prohibited at council meetings.
People of all ages and professions approached the podium to defend their reasoning and beliefs to council regarding face coverings in certain establishments, to include: medical professionals, business owners, parents, general members of the public and one high school student. Each individual had two minutes to address the council.
When the two hours of public comments commenced, the town councilmembers spoke on their reasoning for why they would or would not be voting in favor of a mask ordinance. Haynie explained no amendments could be made to a town ordinance at first reading, but they could consider amendments at second reading.
The councilmembers voted the same as they had in the special meeting for the Emergency Ordinance a week prior: Haynie, Whitley, Howard Chapman, Laura Hyatt and Jake Rambo voted in approval of the ordinance; Brenda Corley, Kathy Landing, Tom O'Rourke and Gary Santos voted against the ordinance. To view the full Sept. 8 Council Meeting, including the public comments and council discussion, visit bit.ly/MtPSept8.
A date for a council meeting to vote on the second reading of the mask ordinance has not been announced at this time.