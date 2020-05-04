Mount Pleasant teen answers nature’s call online

Parker Gibbons has hobbies and passions that are atypical than most teenagers. He's an aspiring herpetologist, a branch of zoology concerned with reptiles and amphibians. Lately, he's expressed his affinity for nature by sharing his wildlife knowledge on social media with friends, peers and biology enthusiasts.
A 17-year-old junior who attends Oceanside Collegiate Academy, Parker has been confined inside his home to do school work. With COVID-19 previously restricting some of his favorite parks and greenspaces, Parker had to reinvent his relationship with nature.
After settling into his virtual school routine, a few weeks ago Parker decided to create a social media channel, Parker Teaches Science, where he shares nature with people who can't get out to see it for themselves during quarantine. At the same time, he finds it vital to educate his community about native wildlife.
Parker's backyard in Mount Pleasant is far from a botanical garden, but it yields some pretty interesting critters to show and tell. In most of his videos he can be seen holding a snake, a turtle, an opossum or anything that's slimy or slithery.
"A lot of people think I'm crazy but I usually assure them that what I'm doing is safe and I only handle the harmless ones (snakes)," Parker said. "I don't pick up venomous snakes. A lot of people think what I do is cool."
Parker is rather nonchalant about holding such reptiles or amphibians because he's had quite the exotic upbringing. Parker even had a pet corn snake growing up.
Parker's grandfather, Whit Gibbons, is a retired herpetologist. He owns 100 acres of swampland in Aiken which he turned into an ecological preserve in 2007.
From a young age, Whit would take Parker out into his field and teach him the science of herpetology and the art of recording nature's actions. Whit handed him a journal to log his findings called the Life List. Ever since, Parker has documented everything he's come in contact with.
Over the years, Parker has identified 149 different species. South Carolina has 39 different species of snakes and 27 of those reside in the Charleston area. So far in 2020, Parker has caught 140 individual snakes.
Since starting his online nature lessons, Parker has had a lot of people sending him photos of wildlife they've found in their backyards and asking him to identify them. He's even been called to save a few snakes by helping relocate them.
Parker's had a lot of phone calls where someone claims to have captured a copperhead and then it turns out to be a garden snake.
His advice to viewers is simple and straightforward: "You need to always be careful. Never pick-up an animal, especially snakes if you don't know what it is. Only pick it up if you're with someone who knows exactly what it is."
Parker noted that animals are never vengeful. If they're going to inflict harm it's out of defense. He knows this to be true from firsthand expertise.
The wildest encounter of Parker's nature journeys occurred back in September 2019. He was wading through a pond with friends trying to catch a snake. Ironically enough, a different snake found him first when he accidentally stepped on it.
Except this snake he unintentionally provoked happened to be a venomous one. A cottonmouth, which is native to the southeast and capable of delivering a painful and potentially fatal bite.
The snake struck his ankle underwater. Parker called his dad, Mike, who immediately rushed him to a local hospital.
At the hospital, Parker was administered four vials of anti-venom. He said the medical staff was intrigued to see the snake bite because it's a pretty uncommon and infrequent visit.
He remained at the hospital for three days and had to use crutches for the next five days, until he could walk normally on his ankle.
Prior to COVID-19 temporarily suspending Parker's explorations, some of his favorite local spots is Sullivan's Island Nature Trail and Laurel Hill County Park. He also loves the I'on Swamp Trail located in the Francis Marion National Forest. But most times he prefers a trail off the beaten path in Francis Marion National Forest where he can get fully immersed in nature's beauty.
Parker said he truthfully never has difficulty identifying a reptile or amphibian once he's up close to it. He's observed so many over the years that it has become second nature.
His affection for nature once made state history. In September 2015, Parker discovered a non-native specimen known as a Greenhouse Frog underneath boards in his backyard.
The frog turned out to be native to Cuba. It was the first one ever recorded in South Carolina, according to S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the National Museum of Natural History, Smithsonian Institution.
Looking back, Parker said Whit's single-most piece of advice was to record everything. Parker always hoped to have his findings published in a journal someday. The Greenhouse Frog was later published in the Herpetological Review and in a photo catalogue of the Smithsonian.
In college, Parker plans to major in herpetology. He's looking at attending the University of Arkansas or the University of Arizona. Last summer, Parker attended a turtle survival alliance conference in Tucson, Ariz. and fell in love with the southwestern habitat.
Although, Mike and Whit are both University of Alabama alumni and it's also where Parker's parents so there's a family allegiance to the Roll Tide. Wherever he decides to venture, Parker says he's looking forward to an out-of-state experience.
For now, Parker's looking forward to the adventures of right now. He'll continue virtually homeschooling others about nature throughout the extent of the coronavirus.