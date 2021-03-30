Mount Pleasant senior center provides various activities

The Thomasena Stokes-Marshall Senior Center in Mount Pleasant provides activities and resources for those in their 50s and beyond.
Sherrie Pompeii, the senior center coordinator, said the programs the center offers are “driven by the members.”
If a member has an idea for a new club or wants to offer their talents to teach a class, they can propose the idea. Once a dozen members show interest, the process begins for the new activity to be put on the program schedule.
“That is kind of what helps the place run – we let them initiate it,” Pompeii said.
One aspect the center emphasizes is fitness. Throughout the week, various classes are offered that promote strength building, relaxation and balance. For those looking to add some pep-in-their-step, there’s a variety of dance classes offered, including line dancing and tap dance classes.
Barbara Gentle, a class instructor and personal trainer at the senior center, teaches the balance class at 9 a.m. throughout the week. She said focusing on balance is especially necessary for those over 50. However, she said many people, especially men, overlook the importance of improving balance.
“I hate this ‘as we age type of thing’… but everything isn’t as coordinated as it once was,” Gentle said.
The balance class focuses on core strengthening, posture awareness and hip mobility – Gentle said it’s a combination of brain, hand, eye and body coordination. The main goal is to increase overall mobility, which can prevent falls and other injuries.
When it comes to scheduled programs, the center is slowly beginning to offer more activities while continuing to remain cautious with the pandemic. The center is currently open for members Monday through Friday during regular business hours and Saturday mornings.
Pompeii said before the pandemic, there were 2,200 active members with around 500 people coming through the center each day. While the traffic slowed due to the pandemic, many are beginning to come back after receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Each week, a schedule is available online and in person at the senior center that provides members with the planned programs for the week.
There are a handful of education classes including Spanish and philosophy for those looking to sharpen their brains or learn something new. For those who want to express their artistic side, drawing and painting classes are offered in the art room. There are also cards and board game groups for the more competitive members.
Aside from the planned programs, members are free to use the amenities at the facility. Pompeii said there’s a group of three men who can often be spotted playing pool and socializing with one another. Many members simply hang out at the café – Pompeii said socialization is a huge aspect of the senior center.
Pompeii said that many of the groups take their talents outside of the senior center to benefit the community. The knitting group will create blankets and hats for babies in the prenatal unit. In the past, members from the dance classes have visited assisted living homes to provide entertainment for the residents.
Membership at the senior center is an annual fee of $140 for Mount Pleasant residents and $280 for non-residents.
Scholarships are available for those who need financial assistance.
For more information about membership, contact the senior center at (843) 856-2166. The center is located at 840 Von Kolnitz Road in Mount Pleasant.