Mount Pleasant Rotary Club continues to help community despite COVID-19 interruptions

A lot of attention is focused on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, so there’s little surprise that the Rotary Club would have a hand in helping out. On Friday, Jan. 22, the Town of Mount Pleasant hosted its first drive-thru vaccination event with help from Rotarians in the area.
Terri Nichols, the president of the Mount Pleasant Rotary Club, said it was an “exciting endeavor” to be involved in vaccine distribution efforts.
In a joint-effort, MUSC Health, East Cooper Medical Center and Roper St. Francis Healthcare vaccinated over 1,000 people in the Seacoast Church parking lot in Mount Pleasant.
Nichols said Rotary’s South Carolina district governors started a program called Rotary Ready to create a volunteer pool for mass vaccination events. The event at Seacoast Church was the first of the project and there was one in Florence on Jan. 25. Nichols said Rotary Ready is not only for Rotary members, so other groups and individuals can sign up to volunteer, as well.
Alongside members from Mount Pleasant Rotary Club, other Rotarians from Daniel Island and as far as Myrtle Beach volunteered at the event. Nichols said volunteers helped direct traffic, assisted with set-up and other non-medical tasks, and created follow-up vaccination cards.
The event followed the state’s eligibility guidelines and pre-registration was required. Nichols described the atmosphere as energizing, despite the rainy weather.
“As they were driving out, they were waving and many people said thank you so much,” said Nichols, “One lady rolled down her window and said, ‘I’m going to live.’”
Aside from vaccine distribution, the pandemic halted many fundraising events and projects that the Mount Pleasant Rotary Club typically hosts. Each February, Rotary Club generally held a Soccer Classic fundraising event where high school teams in the area would gather for a daylong soccer jamboree. The Soccer Classic has always been a community-wide, family-friendly event, as well as a major fundraiser for the Rotary Club. Unfortunately, the event was cancelled this year due to regulations from the South Carolina High School League.
“For a lot of reasons that’s sad because the kids won’t have that opportunity and we won’t be able to have those funds,” Nichols said. “We give to a lot of different charities in the area, so our money for charities will be reduced unless we come up with a different idea.”
Another annual project, Happy Feet, provides shoes for East Cooper children. In partnership with Target, children in the area would spend the day shopping for a new pair of shoes. The October event was postponed, however Nichols is hoping the event can be rescheduled for later this year.
Several recurring projects were able to move forward with some adjustments. Once a month, Rotarians always visited the Lowcountry Food Bank to gather food for children to take home on Fridays – a project known as Backpack Buddies. Although volunteers are no longer able to pack the items in person, the Rotary Club is still providing money for the project and the food bank takes care of the packing, so the children are continuing to receive food.
Also, each year the Rotary Club donates dictionaries to third graders in East Cooper schools. Typically, Rotary members hand out the dictionaries to the students and give a short presentation about their organization. Each student still received a dictionary in December but watched a video made by Rotary members, instead.
Last year, the Rotary Club bought and installed a free library outside of East Cooper Community Outreach for visitors to take or donate a book at any time during the day. This no-contact resource safely provides books to community members who are unable to afford them.
The Rotary Club has weekly, in-person meetings on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Breeze Restaurant. Nichols said social distancing and masks are enforced, and a caterer passes out the food to ensure safety. For those who are unable to attend in person, the meetings are streamed via Zoom.
Those interested in joining Rotary are invited to visit a meeting to see what Rotary’s motto, “service above self,” looks like in action.
“If folks are interested in serving their community we certainly invite folks that are interested in becoming members to join us and learn a little bit about what Rotary has to offer,” said Nichols.