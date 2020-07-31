Mount Pleasant residents’ input needed to address community needs

Mount Pleasant residents are invited to fill out a survey and comment on public needs ranging from housing, community programs, homelessness services, and infrastructure (water/sewer, well/septic, sidewalks) in their community. Charleston County receives federal funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The responses will be used to determine the priorities for any funding that Charleston County receives.
Every five years, Charleston County prepares a Consolidated Plan to identify and prioritize the community needs. The survey seeks public input to set quantifiable goals to invest future HUD funding, and to address the needs of low-to-moderate income individuals in Charleston County.
The survey closes on Sept. 1. It contains 16 questions and takes about 7 to 9 minutes to complete. You can also call 843-202-6960 to request a paper survey.
Residents are also invited to attend several virtual round table meetings to discuss the priorities over the next five years:
- Thursday, July 30, 10 a.m.
- Monday, Aug. 3, noon
- Wednesday, Aug. 5, 5:30 p.m.
Details about joining the meetings can be found here.