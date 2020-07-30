Mount Pleasant requires short-term rental permit prior to business license renewal

Since Jan. 1, a permit has been required to operate a short-term rental in Mount Pleasant. Residents who plan to use residential homes, accessory dwellings, or a portion of their homes as short-term rentals will be required to have a short-term rental permit and a business license. Prior to Jan. 1, only a business license was issued.
“These business licenses are now up for renewal but will require the short-term rental permit before the renewal can be completed,” said Jane Yager-Baumrind, Planning and Development Specialist who oversees the short-term rental program.
Any structure utilized as a short-term rental must have been properly permitted and received all approvals, including, but not limited to, a certificate of occupancy. Short-term rentals are prohibited in multi-family dwellings, the Old Village Historic District and within neighborhoods that specifically prohibit short term rental activity through their private covenants. The number of short-term rental permits is capped each year at 1% of the total number of dwelling units throughout the town. Staff monitors the number of short-term rentals and encourages all property owners to submit for their short-term rental permit and business license.
Residents who continue to operate short-term rentals without the proper permit and business license could receive a ticket and be fined each day they are in violation. “We are now sending out notification letters to owners who have short term rentals and do not have a permit or current business license,” Yager-Baumrind said. “The goal is compliance, not assessing fees or fines.”
Residents can submit a short-term rental application online through the town’s website. For more information on the requirements for a short-term rental, check out the town’s webpage.