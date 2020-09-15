Mount Pleasant reinstates mask mandate in grocery stores, other businesses

Mount Pleasant Town Council passed final reading of a new temporary ordinance on Tuesday that will require individuals to wear face coverings in certain circumstances.
The mask ordinance passed final reading 5-4. The councilmembers voted the same as they had in the monthly council meeting a week prior: Haynie, Whitley, Chapman, Laura Hyatt and Jake Rambo voted in approval of the ordinance; Brenda Corley, Kathy Landing, Tom O’Rourke and Gary Santos voted against the ordinance.
The ordinance is effective immediately, as of Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 15.
The ordinance states, "in order to protect, preserve, and promote the general health, safety and welfare and the peace and order of the community, the town is taking steps to try to protect the citizens and employees of the town from increased risk of exposure."
The town specified seating during the special meeting for "mask wearers" and "non-mask wearers" on either side of the Council Chambers in the Municipal Complex.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, the council heard remarks from people seated on both sides of the room about their opinion on a mask ordinance. Also, some thanked the town for implementing separated seating, others stated their dislike of designated seating requirements.
Councilmember G.M. Whitley made a motion to approve the ordinance; councilmember Howard Chapman seconded the motion.
During the council discussion, Chapman shared that he'd spoken to three doctors who were all in favor of the council passing the ordinance.
Councilmember Kathy Landing said no one on town council has said that they are against masks, just the opinion of government's role in regard to a mask mandate.
She also said when the town passed the mask resolution in June, it urged businesses and citizens to follow CDC guidelines and extended beyond grocery stores and pharmacies. She said she thought the businesses in town have been able to manage their own requirements for customers without an ordinance. Landing went on to say she and the others on council that have voted against the mask ordinance have been belittled by other members of council, including Haynie.
The ordinance enforces anyone entering a grocery store, pharmacy or town owned or operated building must wear a face covering while inside the establishment or facility. The term grocery stores includes convenience stores or any establishment that primarily sells convenience and household goods.
The ordinance requires restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores, pharmacies and town buildings and indoor facilities in the town to require employees to wear a face covering at all times while having face-to-face interaction with the public or employees.
Exemptions to the ordinance are:
- Any person who is unable to safely wear a face covering due to age, an underlying health condition, or is unable to remove the face covering without the assistance of others is exempt from this Ordinance.
- Further, no person shall be required to disclose the nature of any health condition in order to qualify for this exemption
- All persons twelve years of age or under.
- All persons whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering.
- Any person in a private or individual office.
- In settings where it is not feasible to wear a face covering including persons receiving oral health services, persons swimming or engaging in athletic activities.
- Police officers, fire fighters and other first responders when not practical or engaged in a public safety matter of an emergency nature.
Anyone who fails to comply with the ordinance could be guilty of a civil infraction, punishable of a fine of no more than $25.
More information on the regulations and violations can be found in the ordinance text here.