Mount Pleasant Recreation Department's pools set to reopen May 18

During Gov. Henry McMaster’s press conference on May 11, he announced that pools are approved for reopening on May 18. In accordance with the new state guidelines, the Recreation Department pools will reopen next week.
Starting Monday, May 18 at 3 p.m. and closing at 7 p.m., the Park West and R.L. Jones Center pool will open subject to the following parameters:
- Following Monday, May 18, hours of operations are Monday-Friday, 7-11 a.m. and 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- A pool membership/lap pass or pool user fee is required
- Lap swimming only
- No pool equipment will be provided, including floats, paddleboards, etc.
- One swimmer per lane using six lanes per pool, with limit to 45-minute swim time
- Shower required before pool entry
- No locker room availability (arrive in your swimsuit)
- Six waiting stations per pool
- Social distancing will be required
- Participants may need to wait outside before entering the building if all lanes and waiting stations are filled.
In addition to the pools opening, the Recreation Department is aiming to move forward in providing summer activities, including summer camps and sports, contingent on approval from state and local authorities. Changes to summer camps will be announced on a weekly basis in order to provide three weeks’ notice before the start of camp. Announcements regarding summer sports changes will be made periodically throughout May and June. Summer sport updates will follow the below schedule:
- Basketball: Updates provided by May 18
- T-Ball/Coach Pitch: Updates provided by May 29
- Pre-season Football: Updates provided by May 29
- Track: Updates provided by June 12
All announcements regarding changes in summer activities will be made via email, Facebook and Instagram.