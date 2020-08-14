Mount Pleasant Police launch MPPD Podcast

A few minutes into the debut episode, Don Calabrese threw out the script. Bill Martin followed suit and the conversation rolled on more comfortably from there.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department launched its own podcast this month, aptly named the MPPD Podcast, to better connect with the local community within the new age of access and technology.
It’s designed to be a more relaxed way for the department to discuss local matters. Each monthly episode will dive into new topics for discussion with a range of guests but delivered in more natural, conversational setting that’s easy for listeners to consume.
“We want to break down the barriers of the patrol cars,” said Calabrese, the department's public information officer and one of the show’s primary hosts along with Officer Martin and lieutenant Chip Googe. “It's about humanizing our police officers. We’re regular guys discussing what’s important to the community, just in a new way.”
Mount Pleasant Police Chief Carl Ritchie challenged his department this summer to find new ways to make itself accessible and informative. A website and social media ideas were considered. Then came the thought of hosting a podcast, the most progressive option but one that was continuously well-received when floated within the department.
“I don’t know of anyone else locally doing anything like this,” Martin said. “I purposely didn’t want to listen to other departments and what they were doing because we didn’t want to be influenced by it.”
None of the hosts have any real broadcasting experience. The recording studio is an empty conference room at the police department. The microphone is an app on one of the officer’s cell phones. They do all the editing themselves. It's a humble beginning to be sure but a progressive idea that seems way out ahead of most police departments. And the product so far is refreshingly crisp. It’s a rare opportunity for citizens to comfortably connect with their local officers. The department released its first episode last week and it’s already generating buzz around town.
“We’ve been receiving a lot of positive feedback from people in the community and through social media,” Calabrese said. “Internally too.”
“I think that was one of the surprising things,” Martin added. “We’ve had a lot of officers contact us since we released the first episode and say, ‘we want to be a part of this.’”
The debut episode discussed scams and fraud against seniors with lieutenant Jennifer Backman and senior victim advocate Becky Tapia-Cooper as featured guests. It’s a little more than a half-hour long. The group began the show with a detailed outline on a yellow legal pad. The structure began to break down as the conversation flowed and before long the group allowed the discussion to run naturally away from the organized script. That’s what made it effective, the hosts said.
“The outline kind of went out of the window and we just started talking,” Martin said. “I think the flow of it went really well.
“It’s off of the top. We just rode with it. I think that’s what people liked about it. It wasn’t forced. It wasn’t a planned typed-up message to send out. It’s just us talking about something important.”
The department has ideas for the next few episodes with guests lined up to join the conversations. The hope for the show is to begin receiving feedback from the community that can shape future discussions. The idea being, people who may not feel as comfortable connecting with police in more traditional methods now have an opportunity to seek and absorb important information in a friendlier format.
“We have some good ideas that we want to put out there,” Martin said. “We’ll follow trends going on in the town and the things that are affecting the people in this town versus the broad, big-picture problems. This is specific to our town to improve the quality of life for our men and women.”
"Ultimately, it's what the town and the community want it to be," Calabrese said. "It'll be what they want to hear, what information they're looking for that drives everything we do and put out."
The MPPD Podcast is available on Apple, Google, Spotify and the Anchor app.
"We’re looking forward to connecting with our citizens through these episodes," Ritchie said. "The podcast will be filled with great information to help keep you safe from crime, improve your quality of life and get to know the men and women who serve and protect our community.”