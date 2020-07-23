Mount Pleasant Police Department searches for runaway, missing juvenile

Juvenile, Christina Matus, left her residence in Mount Pleasant on July 21 at approximately 5 p.m. and did not return home on July 22.
The juvenile's father spoke to the juvenile via text and phone, but the juvenile would not state where she was located.
The last known location of the juvenile was 6155 Fain St. (Budget Inn Motel), North Charleston.
The case number is 2020-000580.
Any contact or information notify Detective Clark at 843-884-4176 or KClark@tompsc.com.
This information was provided by Mount Pleasant Police Department.